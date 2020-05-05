Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Issiah Walker‘s time with the Florida football program didn’t last long. At all. Probably.

In October, Walker committed to the Florida football team. Two months later, he signed with the Gators during the Early Signing Period. Monday, however, it was reported that the offensive lineman had entered the NCAA transfer database.

No one from the Florida football program would comment on Walker’s status with the team. Or why he’s halfway out the proverbial door.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Walker was a four-star member of the Florida football Class of 2020. He is rated as the No. 15 offensive tackle in the country. The Miami, Fla., product was the No. 24 prospect in that state regardless of position.

No other offensive line in the Gators’ last class was rated higher than Walker.

Walker had originally committed to South Carolina before flipping to the SEC East rival. Visits to UF and USC were the only ones taken by Walker. At the moment, because of the coronavirus pandemic, in-person visits are prohibited. The earliest those could resume is May 31.