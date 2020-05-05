Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Thanks to Georgia Tech, we have one of our first fullback entries into the football transfer portal.

First reported by 247Sports.com, Christian Malloy is set to transfer from the Georgia Tech football program. A Georgia Tech football official subsequently confirmed that the fullback’s name is listed in the NCAA transfer database.

Malloy has not yet acknowledged the move to the portal on his personal Twitter account.

Barring the unexpected, Malloy will have to sit out the 2020 season, That would leave him with three seasons of eligibility starting in 2021.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Malloy was a three-star member of the Georgia Tech football Class of 2018. The Georgia native took a redshirt his first season with the Yellow Jackets. He did, though, play in one game that year.

This past season, Malloy appeared in four games for Tech. He totaled 32 yards on seven carries.

As for a reason for his impending departure? The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explains:

Malloy was in a position group with All-ACC back Jordan Mason, Jamious Griffin and was to be joined by four-star signee Jahmyr Gibbs. Dontae Smith, Devin Ellison and Tony Amerson are also scholarship returnees. Bruce Jordan-Swilling moved to running back from linebacker in spring practice.

Malloy is the second Georgia Tech football player in a little over a month to step into the portal. In late March, defensive back Ajani Kerr made the same move.