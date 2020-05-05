Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s a mini-wave of defections for the Kentucky football program. That will help them get down to the 85-man scholarship limit, of course.

Friday, Kentucky saw two players take their first steps toward leaving the football team. First, defensive lineman Cavon Butler entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. A little over an hour later, teammate and fellow defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins did the same.

Monday, wide receiver Marvin Alexander popped a squat in the portal as well. Over the weekend, Alexander tweeted “I know God got me I’m never worried.” It’s unclear if that social-media missive is related to his impending departure.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Coming out of high school in Hollywood, Fla., Alexander was a three-star Class of 2018 signee. The receiver will, barring the unexpected, have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy current NCAA transfer bylaws. That would then leave him with two years of eligibility starting with the 2021 campaign.

As a true freshman, Alexander took a redshirt. This past season, he appeared in three games for UK. The 6-3, 200-pound receiver didn’t record a statistic during his time with the Wildcats.