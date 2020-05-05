LSU has added a familiar surname to college football fans to its 2021 recruiting haul. A a very familiar surname to one member of Ed Orgeron‘s coaching staff.

On Twitter Monday, Garrett Nussmeier announced that he has committed to the LSU football team. Nussmeier is the son of Doug Nussmeier, the former offensive coordinator at Alabama ((2012-13, Michigan (2014) and Florida (2015-17), among other places.

In February, Scott Linehan was hired as LSU’s new passing-game coordinator. When the elder Nussmeier was a quarterback at Idaho in the early nineties, Linehan was the Vandals’ offensive coordinator. And Nussmeier’s position coach. Additionally, the two coaches were assistants on the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff in 2018. Linehan was the offensive coordinator, Nussmeier the tight ends coach.

As for the younger Nussmeier, he is a four-star 2021 quarterback. He’s rated as the No. 7 pro-style quarterback in the country. The Texas high schooler is also the No. 15 player regardless of position in the state.

Nussmeier held offers from, among others, Georgia, Miami, North Carolina, Penn State, Texas and Texas A&M.

LSU now has nine football commitments as part of its 2021 recruiting class. That group is currently ranked 10th nationally on the 247Sports.com composite. They are also third in the SEC at the moment. Tennessee (No. 3) and Florida (No. 4) are the only two schools ahead of LSU right now. The next-closest league school is Georgia at No. 17.