LSU football
Four-star QB son of ex-Alabama, Florida OC Doug Nussmeier commits to LSU

By John TaylorMay 5, 2020, 8:48 AM EDT
LSU has added a familiar surname to college football fans to its 2021 recruiting haul.  A a very familiar surname to one member of Ed Orgeron‘s coaching staff.

On Twitter Monday, Garrett Nussmeier announced that he has committed to the LSU football team.  Nussmeier is the son of Doug Nussmeier, the former offensive coordinator at Alabama ((2012-13, Michigan (2014) and Florida (2015-17), among other places.

In February, Scott Linehan was hired as LSU’s new passing-game coordinator.  When the elder Nussmeier was a quarterback at Idaho in the early nineties, Linehan was the Vandals’ offensive coordinator.  And Nussmeier’s position coach.  Additionally, the two coaches were assistants on the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff in 2018.  Linehan was the offensive coordinator, Nussmeier the tight ends coach.

As for the younger Nussmeier, he is a four-star 2021 quarterback.  He’s rated as the No. 7 pro-style quarterback in the country.  The Texas high schooler is also the No. 15 player regardless of position in the state.

Nussmeier held offers from, among others, Georgia, Miami, North Carolina, Penn State, Texas and Texas A&M.

LSU now has nine football commitments as part of its 2021 recruiting class.  That group is currently ranked 10th nationally on the 247Sports.com composite.  They are also third in the SEC at the moment.  Tennessee (No. 3) and Florida (No. 4) are the only two schools ahead of LSU right now.  The next-closest league school is Georgia at No. 17.

Suspended starting safety Daniel Charles set to transfer from East Carolina

East Carolina football
By John TaylorMay 5, 2020, 6:42 AM EDT
The East Carolina football program has seen a potential hit to its secondary talent.

Back in February, Daniel Charles was indefinitely suspended from the East Carolina football team for unspecified violations of team rules.  Three months later, the defensive back has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  An East Carolina football official confirmed that Charles has hit the portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Coming out of high school in Georgia, Charles was a two-star member of the East Carolina football Class of 2018.  It’s expected that Charles will have to sit out the 2020 campaign.  That would leave him with two years of eligibility to use, beginning in 2021.

As a true freshman, Charles played in a dozen games for the Pirates.  He started one of those contests.

Last season, Charles started the first 11 games of that campaign.  His two interceptions were tied for third on the team.  He was also credited with four passes defensed, which were tied for fourth.

All told in his ECU career, Charles has been credited with 91 tackles, five passes defensed, 4½ tackles for loss, three interceptions and a forced fumble.

Charles’ impending departure continues a rough offseason for the East Carolina football program.

East Carolina is coming off a 4-8 football campaign in the first year under head coach Mike Houston.  Since winning 18 games in 2013-14, the Pirates have won a combined 18 games the past five seasons.

Two Kentucky football players entered transfer portal within hours of each other late last week

Kentucky football
By John TaylorMay 4, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT
For Kentucky, it was a busy close to the workweek on the football transfer portal front.  And not in a positive way.

Friday afternoon, at 2:41 p.m. ET, Cavon Butler took the first step in leaving the Kentucky football program.  On his personal Twitter account, the defensive lineman announced that he is entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.

“I would like to thank the University of Kentucky staff for giving me the opportunity to play [football] there,” Butler wrote. “I would also like to thank my family and God for helping me make this life-changing decision.”

That same day, at 3:57 p.m. ET, Butler’s teammate, fellow defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins, announced the same decision.

“Thank you to the University of Kentucky for the opportunity to represent BBN and go through the build and development process,” Hawkins wrote.

Both Hawkins and Butler were three-star signees.  Hawkins was a part of the Kentucky football Class of 2018.  Butler was part of the Wildcats’ 2019 class.  The former was the No. 37 strongside defensive end in the country.  The latter was the No. 37 prospect regardless of position in the state of Ohio.

Hawkins took a redshirt as a true freshman.  Last season, Hawkins appeared in nine games. The end was credited with three tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and one quarterback hurry.

Butler appeared in one game as a true freshman.  That appearance, against FCS UT Martin, Butler was credited with one tackle. Because he appeared in fewer than four games, he was able to take a redshirt.

Barring the unexpected, both Butler and Hawkins would have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.

 

Virginia Tech transfer DB Khalil Ladler commits to Louisiana Tech

Virginia Tech football
By John TaylorMay 4, 2020, 8:48 PM EDT
Another former Virginia Tech football player has found his new college football home.

Back in January, a whopping five Hokies in a single day signaled their intention to leave the Virginia Tech football team by entering the NCAA transfer database.  One of those, wide receiver Damon Hazelton, landed at Missouri.  Another receiver, Jacoby Pinckney, moved on to Appalachian State.

This past weekend, another of that transferring quarter, Khalil Ladler, announced on Twitter that he has committed to Louisiana Tech.  Thus far, the Conference USA school has not confirmed the defensive back’s addition to the roster.

If he follows through with the commitment, Ladler will be coming to the Bulldogs as a graduate transfer.  The 2020 season will be the Florida native’s final year of eligibility.

Ladler was a three-star member of the Virginia Tech football Class of 2016.  He was the No. 44 cornerback in the country on the 247Sports.com composite.

Ladler played in 13 games each of the past three seasons.  During his time with the Hokies, the Georgia native was credited with 96 tackles, 6½ tackles for loss, five pass breakups, five passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered.

Louisiana Tech is coming off a 10-3 2019 campaign.  The 10 wins set a school record as an FBS program. In beating Miami 14-0 in the 2019 Independence Bowl, Tech became the first Group of Five school to shut out a Power Five member in a postseason game.

In seven seasons under skip Holtz, the Bulldogs have gone 56-36.  Those are the most wins for a Bulldogs head coach since Tech moved up to the Div. I-A, now FBS, level.  With 151, Joe Aillet holds the school’s all-time record.

Tennessee gets eighth 2021 commit in as many days, leapfrogs North Carolina as nation’s No. 2 class

Tennessee football
By John TaylorMay 4, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT
2 Comments

To paraphrase the late, great John Wayne, and when it comes to Tennessee on the football recruiting trail of late, this is gettin’ to be re-goshdarn-diculous.

To recap:

Last Sunday, five-star defensive end Dylan Brooks, the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama, committed to the Tennessee football program.  A day later, four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson did the same.  The day after that, four-star wide receiver Julian Nixon did the same. Thursday, the nation’s top junior college running backTiyon Evans, followed suit.  That same day, Tennessee landed its biggest football recruiting fish in five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis.  Then, a week after Brooks’ commitment, they landed two more — three-star defensive back De’Shawn Rucker and four-star running back Cody Brown.

On Twitter Monday afternoon, Colby Smith announced that he too is joining the burgeoning Tennessee football brigade.

The North Carolina prospect is a three-star prospect on the 247Sports.com composite.

Tennessee now has 18 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class.  That’s one more than Ohio State’s 17 this cycle.

With the flurry of commitments, the Vols now have the No. 2 2021 class, behind only the top-ranked Buckeyes.  They leapfrogged North Carolina to move into that No. 2 hole. They are roughly 67 points behind OSU, though, as the Buckeyes are putting together a historic class.  Obviously, it’s also the top class in the SEC.  Next up?  Florida at No. 4, followed by Georgia at No. 16.

If you’re curious, Alabama is in the midst of pacing itself.  With just three commits thus far this cycle, the Crimson Tide sits at No. 54.  Right behind Rice.  And right ahead of UTSA.