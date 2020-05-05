More so than most postseason groups, the Orange Bowl committee has a vested interest in the college football season going off as scheduled. Or, as scheduled as possible.
On Jan. 2 of next year, the Orange Bowl is set for the 87th edition of its game to be played. Jan. 11, The Orange Bowl Committee will also serve as hosts for the College Football Playoff championship game at Hard Rock Stadium.
Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the committee Tuesday issued a statement. In it, the group stated that they “continue to work closely with the 2021 CFPNCG Host Committee Board on planning efforts in preparation for the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.” Additionally, they are “diligently preparing” for their bowl game.
Left unsaid? Contingency plans if the start to the season is delayed.
Below is the statement, in its entirety:
On behalf of the Orange Bowl Committee, we wanted to reach out and let you know that our thoughts are with you during this unprecedented and difficult time. We hope and pray that you, your staff and loved ones are safe and remain so in the days to come. We know our community will continue to support one another and will emerge from this crisis stronger than ever.
As we navigate this “new normal,” we want to assure you that everyone here with the Orange Bowl organization maintains our firm commitment to our mission and is diligently preparing for the upcoming 2020 Orange Bowl Festival and the 87th Capital One Orange Bowl on January 2, 2021. We also continue to work closely with the 2021 CFPNCG Host Committee Board on planning efforts in preparation for the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship, culminating with kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021.
While the Orange Bowl Committee has postponed or canceled several community programs and events previously scheduled for this spring, we continue to plan for our many initiatives scheduled for the latter half of the year and early 2021. We know that in the current climate, our efforts to support the South Florida community and stimulate the local economy are more important than ever.
These are challenging times for all of us, but we look forward to the brighter days that are most certainly to come. Until then, please stay safe and more importantly, stay healthy.