More so than most postseason groups, the Orange Bowl committee has a vested interest in the college football season going off as scheduled. Or, as scheduled as possible.

On Jan. 2 of next year, the Orange Bowl is set for the 87th edition of its game to be played. Jan. 11, The Orange Bowl Committee will also serve as hosts for the College Football Playoff championship game at Hard Rock Stadium.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the committee Tuesday issued a statement. In it, the group stated that they “continue to work closely with the 2021 CFPNCG Host Committee Board on planning efforts in preparation for the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.” Additionally, they are “diligently preparing” for their bowl game.

Left unsaid? Contingency plans if the start to the season is delayed.

