Arizona football
Arizona’s Kevin Sumlin, others to take a 20-percent pay cut

By John TaylorMay 6, 2020, 6:16 PM EDT
Add the Arizona head coach to the burgeoning list of football and athletic department officials financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday, Arizona announced that, as part of its financial mitigation plans, senior leadership and will be taking a 20-percent cut in pay.  Included in that group, of course, is Arizona head football coach Kevin Sumlin.

Last year, Sumlin’s total guaranteed compensation for coaching the Wildcats, per the USA Today coaches salary database, was $2 million.  Thus, the coach will be forfeiting at least $400,000, if the cuts last an entire academic year.

Additionally, three other head coaches — Adia Barnes (women’s basketball), Jay Johnson (baseball), Sean Miller (basketball) — will take the same 20-percent cut.  Athletic director Dave Heeke will as well.

“Arizona athletics is a proud member of the University of Arizona community, and we are committed to continuing our work to address the economic hardships of this unprecedented crisis,” a statement from the athletics department began. “We will overcome these immense challenges together with compassion and determination because that is the Wildcat Way.”

Arizona becomes at least the fifth Pac-12 school to implement salary reductions over the past month or so.  The others are Colorado, Oregon, USC and Washington State.

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut.  Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.

Big 12 becomes first Power Five conference to cancel in-person Football Media Days in favor of virtual one

Big 12
By John TaylorMay 6, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT
The Big 12 is the first Power Five shoe to drop.  They certainly, though, won’t be the last.

Last Wednesday, the MWC announced that the conference will hold its Football Media Days virtually instead of in-person.  A day later, the MAC announced that its Football Media Days will be virtual as well.  Then, Monday, the AAC confirmed it will be doing the same.  Tuesday, it was ditto for Conference USA.

The Big 12 had been scheduled to hold its Football Media Days July 20-21 in Arlington, Tex.  The keyword there is “had,” of course, as the conference confirmed Wednesday that the two-day in-person session has been nixed because of the coronavirus pandemic.  Instead, a virtual one will be held in its place, Chuck Carlton of the Dallas Morning News was the first to report.

As of yet, there’s no word on when that will take place.

“Given the uncertainty around the current environment and how much longer it’s going to last and with attendees having to make travel plans, it didn’t seem prudent for a traditional media day with a mass person gathering,” a statement from a conference spokesperson read.

Last year, more than 500 media members were credentialed for the 2019 kickoff event.

As for other FBS conference’s Media Days? Those are still to be determined. It’s expected, though, all others will eventually follow suit.

Below, though, is the current schedule for each FBS league:
AAC — Virtual, to be determined
ACC — July 22-23, Charlotte, North Carolina
Big Ten — July 22-23, Chicago, Ilinois
Big 12 — July 20-21, Arlington, Texas
Conference USA — Virtual, to be determined
MAC — Virtual, to be determined
MWC — Virtual, to be determined
Pac-12 — July 29, Los Angeles, California
SEC — July 13-16, Atlanta, Georgia
Sun Belt — July 28-29, New Orleans, Louisiana

Rice adds commitment from Boston College transfer WR Christian McStravick

Rice football
By John TaylorMay 6, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT
Rice is the latest to benefit from the bounty that is Ye Olde Football Transfer Portal.

Back in January, the delightful nom de plume of Christian McStravick appeared in the NCAA transfer database.  A little over three months later, the wide receiver utilized Twitter to announce that he has committed to Rice football.

“Extremely blessed Rice University is taking this chance on me after a year of ACL recovery,” McStravick wrote. “Cannot wait to get back on the field and represent this outstanding school for my graduate years!”

As noted, McStravick will be headed to Rice as a graduate football transfer.  The upcoming season will be his final year of collegiate eligibility.  Unless he were to receive a sixth season from the NCAA, of course,

Coming out of high school in Texas, McStravick was a three-star member of Boston College’s 2016 recruiting class.  His only other FBS offers came from Air Force, Army, Navy, New Mexico and UNLV.

As a true freshman, McStravick took a redshirt. The next two seasons, the receiver appeared in a combined seven games (three in 2017, four in 2018).  The ACL tear mentioned in the tweet sidelined him for all of 2019.

McStravick is the second transfer Rice has added to its football roster in a little over a month.  In late March Stanford, kicker Collin Riccitelli transferred to the Conference USA school.

Last month, Rice lost linebacker Anthony Epke to the Ball State football program.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history

college football
By John TaylorMay 6, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 6, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2018

THE HEADLINE: Willie Taggart leaves the door open for Florida State to play Texas A&M
THE SYNOPSIS: A year and a half later, FSU showed Taggart the door after posting a 9-12 record in less than two fulls seasons. In December of last year, he was hired as FAU’s next head coach.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Jay Paterno pens passionate Facebook post defending late father
THE SYNOPSIS: The defense came after new allegations surfaced against Joe Paterno, Penn State.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer undergoes previously unscheduled medical procedure
THE SYNOPSIS: This was just one in a litany of health issues/scares that hit the former Ohio State, Florida head coach.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Jim Tressel doesn’t foresee a return to coaching
THE SYNOPSIS: Six years later, Tressel still hasn’t returned to the sidelines.  Instead, in May of this same year, he was named president at Youngstown State.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Five-star 2013 FSU signee wants release to transfer to USC or UGA
THE SYNOPSIS: Matthew Thomas ultimately followed through and remained at Florida State. In 2016, he led the Seminoles in tackles.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Poll: Playoff in college football — yea or nay?
THE SYNOPSIS: The overwhelming majority of voters, not surprisingly, were in favor of ditching the BCS.  Of the 4,171 votes cast, 3,285 (78.76 percent) were in favor of a playoff.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Kiffin on NFL Tebow: ‘He’s going to find a way to succeed’
THE SYNOPSIS: So, was Lane Kiffin right about Tim Tebow at the next level? Let’s go to the Tale of the Statistical Tape:

GAMES: 35
ATTEMPTS: 361
COMPLETIONS: 173
COMPLETION PERCENTAGE: 47.9
PASSING YARDS: 2,422
PASSING TOUCHDOWNS: 17
INTERCEPTIONS: 9
YARDS PER ATTEMPT: 6.7
PASSER RATING: 75.3

Frank Gore will play his 16th season, this one with the NY Jets; his three-star 2020 signee son will play his first season at Southern Miss

Frank Gore
By John TaylorMay 6, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT
You’ll have to pardon Frank Gore if he’s unable to make it to many, if any, of his son’s first college football season.  He will, though, have a pretty good excuse.

Back in June of last year, Frank Gore Jr., the son of the ex-Miami standout (pictured), committed to play for FAU.  That, though, was when Lane Kiffin was head coach.  Since that verbal commitment was made, Kiffin left for the Ole Miss job.

Thus, in December, Gore Jr. flipped and signed with Southern Miss.

Now, fast-forward roughly six months.  The elder Gore’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed to the New York Post Tuesday that his client has signed a one-year contract with the New York Jets.  That will be the running back’s fifth NFL organization for which he’s played.

So, in other words, Gore Sr. will be playing in the NFL in 2020.  Gore Jr., meanwhile, will be playing at the collegiate level.

I don’t know with 100-percent certainty that this will be the first time a father and son have played the same NFL/college football season.  If it’s not, though, I’m certain it doesn’t take long to call the roll.  At all.

Of course, if Gore Jr. were to leave early for the NFL?  And Gore Sr. were to play three more seasons (he’d be 40 then) after this one?  The two would become the first-ever father-son duo to play the same season in the NFL.

A three-star 2020 prospect, Gore Jr. was rated as the No. 65 running back in the country and the No. 129 player at any position in the state of Florida on 247Sports.com‘s composite board.  The Miami product is the highest-rated member of the Golden Eagles’ class this cycle.  He’s also one of just three high schoolers to sign as the other 11 are JUCO transfers.

In his 15th NFL season, the elder Gore rushed for 599 yards and two touchdowns for the Buffalo Bills this past year.  In November, Gore passed Barry Sanders for third on the NFL’s all-time rushing list.  Gore will enter his 16th season with 15,347 yards rushing.