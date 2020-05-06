Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Add the Arizona head coach to the burgeoning list of football and athletic department officials financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday, Arizona announced that, as part of its financial mitigation plans, senior leadership and will be taking a 20-percent cut in pay. Included in that group, of course, is Arizona head football coach Kevin Sumlin.

Last year, Sumlin’s total guaranteed compensation for coaching the Wildcats, per the USA Today coaches salary database, was $2 million. Thus, the coach will be forfeiting at least $400,000, if the cuts last an entire academic year.

Additionally, three other head coaches — Adia Barnes (women’s basketball), Jay Johnson (baseball), Sean Miller (basketball) — will take the same 20-percent cut. Athletic director Dave Heeke will as well.

“Arizona athletics is a proud member of the University of Arizona community, and we are committed to continuing our work to address the economic hardships of this unprecedented crisis,” a statement from the athletics department began. “We will overcome these immense challenges together with compassion and determination because that is the Wildcat Way.”

Arizona becomes at least the fifth Pac-12 school to implement salary reductions over the past month or so. The others are Colorado, Oregon, USC and Washington State.

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.