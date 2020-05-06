Pitt is doing its part to help bring an end to the coronavirus pandemic. On all sides the equation.

Back in April, “[s]cientists at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center and the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine… announced a potential vaccine against SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus causing the COVID-19 pandemic.” A month later, Pitt athletic leaders put their money where their mouths are, with the university announcing a combined $500,000 donation to support the University of Pittsburgh’s Center for Vaccine Research (CVR).

The families of Pitt head football coach (still) Pat Narduzzi, head men’s basketball coach Jeff Capel, head women’s basketball coach Lance White and director of athletics Heather Lyke are responsible for the donation.

“The University of Pittsburgh is a remarkable place with so many people doing life-changing work right here on our campus,” Narduzzi said in a statement. “We’re facing this challenge together, and we will only overcome it by working together. My wife Donna and I are honored to support Pitt’s scientists, and we can’t wait to yell ‘Hail to Pitt!’ when they achieve victory with a vaccine.”

Additionally, the city’s three professional sports teams — the NFL’s Steelers, MLB’s Pirates, NHL’s Penguins — are donating $100,000 each, bringing the total gift to $800,000 for what the university described as Pittsburgh’s “scientific champions.”

“We are stunned by the generosity and support the Pittsburgh community has shown for our center over the past few months, most recently from Pitt Athletics and our local sports teams—the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins,” said Center for Vaccine Research director Paul Duprex, Ph.D. “That’s the legacy of Jonas Salk on this town. Pittsburgh understands the importance of vaccines, and we’re so grateful to be located here, where we can do our work to combat COVID-19 and other infectious diseases, knowing the community is behind us.”