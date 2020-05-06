Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Rice is the latest to benefit from the bounty that is Ye Olde Football Transfer Portal.

Back in January, the delightful nom de plume of Christian McStravick appeared in the NCAA transfer database. A little over three months later, the wide receiver utilized Twitter to announce that he has committed to Rice football.

“Extremely blessed Rice University is taking this chance on me after a year of ACL recovery,” McStravick wrote. “Cannot wait to get back on the field and represent this outstanding school for my graduate years!”

Extremely blessed Rice University is taking this chance on me after a year of ACL recovery. Cannot wait to get back on the field and represent this outstanding school for my graduate years!! #Flightschool20 pic.twitter.com/57pGIEY7N8 — Christian McStravick (@yaboiGlazier) May 5, 2020

As noted, McStravick will be headed to Rice as a graduate football transfer. The upcoming season will be his final year of collegiate eligibility. Unless he were to receive a sixth season from the NCAA, of course,

Coming out of high school in Texas, McStravick was a three-star member of Boston College’s 2016 recruiting class. His only other FBS offers came from Air Force, Army, Navy, New Mexico and UNLV.

As a true freshman, McStravick took a redshirt. The next two seasons, the receiver appeared in a combined seven games (three in 2017, four in 2018). The ACL tear mentioned in the tweet sidelined him for all of 2019.

McStravick is the second transfer Rice has added to its football roster in a little over a month. In late March Stanford, kicker Collin Riccitelli transferred to the Conference USA school.

Last month, Rice lost linebacker Anthony Epke to the Ball State football program.