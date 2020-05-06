Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time in a week, and the third time in a month, UCF has found itself on the wrong side of the football transfer portal.

In early April, tight end Jonathon MacCollister entered the NCAA transfer database. Very late last month, defensive lineman Jalen Pinkney did the same. There was another development on the portal front for UCF football as Davonchae Bryant has placed his name in the database.

247Sports.com was the first to report the development. A UCF football official subsequently confirmed the defensive lineman is in the development.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Bryant was a three-star member of the UCF Class of 2018. After redshirting as a true freshman, the lineman appeared in just one game this past season for the Knights.

Barring the unexpected, Bryant will be forced to sit out the 2020 season. That would then leave the Pensacola, Fla., native with two seasons of eligibility he can use starting in 2021.

