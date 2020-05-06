For the second time in a week, and the third time in a month, UCF has found itself on the wrong side of the football transfer portal.
In early April, tight end Jonathon MacCollister entered the NCAA transfer database. Very late last month, defensive lineman Jalen Pinkney did the same. There was another development on the portal front for UCF football as Davonchae Bryant has placed his name in the database.
247Sports.com was the first to report the development. A UCF football official subsequently confirmed the defensive lineman is in the development.
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Bryant was a three-star member of the UCF Class of 2018. After redshirting as a true freshman, the lineman appeared in just one game this past season for the Knights.
Barring the unexpected, Bryant will be forced to sit out the 2020 season. That would then leave the Pensacola, Fla., native with two seasons of eligibility he can use starting in 2021.
UCF is coming off its third-straight double-digit win season. One of those wins was a record-setting Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl win over Marshall.
It’s a mini-wave of defections for the Kentucky football program. That will help them get down to the 85-man scholarship limit, of course.
Friday, Kentucky saw two players take their first steps toward leaving the football team. First, defensive lineman Cavon Butler entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. A little over an hour later, teammate and fellow defensive lineman Davoan Hawkins did the same.
Monday, wide receiver Marvin Alexander popped a squat in the portal as well. Over the weekend, Alexander tweeted “I know God got me I’m never worried.” It’s unclear if that social-media missive is related to his impending departure.
Coming out of high school in Hollywood, Fla., Alexander was a three-star Class of 2018 signee. The receiver will, barring the unexpected, have to sit out the 2020 season to satisfy current NCAA transfer bylaws. That would then leave him with two years of eligibility starting with the 2021 campaign.
As a true freshman, Alexander took a redshirt. This past season, he appeared in three games for UK. The 6-3, 200-pound receiver didn’t record a statistic during his time with the Wildcats.
Thanks to Georgia Tech, we have one of our first fullback entries into the football transfer portal.
First reported by 247Sports.com, Christian Malloy is set to transfer from the Georgia Tech football program. A Georgia Tech football official subsequently confirmed that the fullback’s name is listed in the NCAA transfer database.
Malloy has not yet acknowledged the move to the portal on his personal Twitter account.
Barring the unexpected, Malloy will have to sit out the 2020 season, That would leave him with three seasons of eligibility starting in 2021.
Malloy was a three-star member of the Georgia Tech football Class of 2018. The Georgia native took a redshirt his first season with the Yellow Jackets. He did, though, play in one game that year.
This past season, Malloy appeared in four games for Tech. He totaled 32 yards on seven carries.
As for a reason for his impending departure? The Atlanta Journal-Constitution explains:
Malloy was in a position group with All-ACC back Jordan Mason, Jamious Griffin and was to be joined by four-star signee Jahmyr Gibbs. Dontae Smith, Devin Ellison and Tony Amerson are also scholarship returnees. Bruce Jordan-Swilling moved to running back from linebacker in spring practice.
Malloy is the second Georgia Tech football player in a little over a month to step into the portal. In late March, defensive back Ajani Kerr made the same move.
More so than most postseason groups, the Orange Bowl committee has a vested interest in the college football season going off as scheduled. Or, as scheduled as possible.
On Jan. 2 of next year, the Orange Bowl is set for the 87th edition of its game to be played. Jan. 11, The Orange Bowl Committee will also serve as hosts for the College Football Playoff championship game at Hard Rock Stadium.
Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the committee Tuesday issued a statement. In it, the group stated that they “continue to work closely with the 2021 CFPNCG Host Committee Board on planning efforts in preparation for the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship.” Additionally, they are “diligently preparing” for their bowl game.
Left unsaid? Contingency plans if the start to the season is delayed.
Below is the statement, in its entirety:
On behalf of the Orange Bowl Committee, we wanted to reach out and let you know that our thoughts are with you during this unprecedented and difficult time. We hope and pray that you, your staff and loved ones are safe and remain so in the days to come. We know our community will continue to support one another and will emerge from this crisis stronger than ever.
As we navigate this “new normal,” we want to assure you that everyone here with the Orange Bowl organization maintains our firm commitment to our mission and is diligently preparing for the upcoming 2020 Orange Bowl Festival and the 87th Capital One Orange Bowl on January 2, 2021. We also continue to work closely with the 2021 CFPNCG Host Committee Board on planning efforts in preparation for the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship, culminating with kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium on January 11, 2021.
While the Orange Bowl Committee has postponed or canceled several community programs and events previously scheduled for this spring, we continue to plan for our many initiatives scheduled for the latter half of the year and early 2021. We know that in the current climate, our efforts to support the South Florida community and stimulate the local economy are more important than ever.
These are challenging times for all of us, but we look forward to the brighter days that are most certainly to come. Until then, please stay safe and more importantly, stay healthy.
Very quietly, and aside from a rather large hiccup, Clemson has been putting together a very impressive 2021 football recruiting class. Tuesday, the building continued.
On Twitter, Will Shipley announced that he has committed to playing for the Clemson football team. The talented running back had previously informed the Clemson football staff of his decision prior to going public with it.
“It was incredible,” Shipley told 247Sports.com. “Just to be able to finally know where I’m going and know where my home is, is such a great feeling.
“I told Coach [Dabo] Swinney, Coach [Tony] Elliott and Coach [Danny] Pearman, really the three guys that played a big role in my recruiting process and all of them were so happy for me. Huge smiles on their faces, for them to be so excited it really made it a special moment for me.”
Shipley is a five-star 2021 prospect. The North Carolina high schooler is the No. 1 all-purpose back in the country. He’s also the No. 1 player regardless of position in his home state.
According to 247Sports.com, Shipley had “also strongly considered Notre Dame, Stanford, Duke, N.C. State and North Carolina” before opting for Clemson.
Given the decommitment of the nation’s top 2021, Korey Foreman, Shipley is the only five-star commit for the Tigers in the class thus far.
That class, incidentally, is currently ranked fourth on the 247Sports.com composite. It’s also No. 2 in the ACC, behind North Carolina.