Courtesy of a UCF football player, and for the second time (we know of) since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sport, we have a development that would’ve triggered a resetting of Yeo Olde Arrest Tracker. If it were still a thing, of course.

In late April, Missouri defensive lineman Antar Thompson was charged with resisting arrest. Monday, the Orlando Sentinel reported, UCF football player Raymond Cutts was arrested on a pair of charges. One was a misdemeanor for carrying a concealed firearm. The other is third-degree theft of a firearm, a felony.

Cutts was charged following a traffic stop. The stop was initiated because the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. From the Sentinel:

Driver Christian Casas told an officer he only had a learner’s permit and the group had just smoked marijuana in the vehicle. Officers asked the driver and two passengers to get out of the car so it could be searched. Cutts was the only person in the backseat, where officers found an empty bag with marijuana residue and a Glock G27 semiautomatic handgun with a loaded magazine facing toward the front of the vehicle and concealed under the seat. Casas said he didn’t know about the gun and front seat passenger Jyquarious Johnson said it belonged to Cutts, but he declined to provide a sworn written statement about it because they are cousins and he didn’t want to see Cutts arrested. Cutts denied he knew anything about the gun, but the officer stated Cutts was a suspect in an investigation into the theft of a car and the same gun five days earlier in an area Cutts frequently visited.

A UCF football official stated that the program is “aware of the matter involving Raymond Cutts and have no further comment as we learn additional details about the situation.”

Cutts was a three-star member of the Knights’ 2019 recruiting class. He didn’t see the field at all as a true freshman and took a redshirt.