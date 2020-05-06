Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Over the last couple of weeks, UTSA has learned that there are highs and lows when it comes to the vagaries of the football transfer portal.

In the middle of April, UTSA announced that New Mexico State quarterback Josh Adkins has officially been added to its football roster. A couple of days later, starting cornerback Teddrick McGhee made his way into the NCAA transfer database.

Tuesday, UTSA announced that Brennon Dingle has officially been added to its football roster as well. The Baltimore native had signed a financial aid agreement with the school earlier in the day.

As a graduate transfer, Dingle is eligible to play for the Conference USA school in 2020. This coming season will be his final year of eligibility.

Dingle came to UMass as a three-star 2016 signee. Only three signees on the offensive side of the ball were rated higher than the Maryland product.

Dingle took a redshirt as a true freshman. The next three years, he played in all 36 games. During that stretch, he started 14 of those contests. Nine of the starts came in 2018, one in 2019 and four in 2017.

In that action, the 5-10, 180-pound receiver totaled 838 yards and seven touchdowns on 63 receptions.