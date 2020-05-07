Count Jim Harbaugh among those who want to empower student-athletes, not limiting their power of choice.

Currently, college football players have to be three years removed from high school in order to enter the NFL draft. Additionally, once a player enters the draft, they are not permitted to return to college. Even if they go undrafted and still have eligibility to use.

In what the Michigan head coach described as an “open letter to the football community,” Harbaugh Thursday proposed sweeping changes to the draft eligibility process. Front and center? Allowing a player to enter the draft, but return to college if he isn’t selected. And hasn’t signed with an agent. Very similar to what college basketball currently permits, actually.

“My first proposal is that we put this decision to ‘go or stay’ in the hands of the individual and his family,” Jim Harbaugh wrote. “Not in the form of an NFL, NFLPA or NCAA rule while allowing the player to return to college football if he does not sign.”

In Harbaugh’s model, if a player is selected in any of the seven rounds or signs a free-agent contract with an NFL team, they would not be permitted to return to the collegiate level.

Harbaugh also proposed that an individual could choose to declare for the professional draft after any season he chooses.” That would require the NFL and NFLPA to amend its current agreement, which doesn’t permit players to enter the draft until they have been out of high school for three years. It would also require the NCAA shape its bylaws so that football falls in line with the current basketball regulations.

In 2019, for example, 49 of the 144 players who left collegiate eligibility on the table and entered the draft went undrafted. Under Harbaugh’s proposal, those 49 players would’ve been permitted to return to the college game. Provided they hadn’t received any compensation from an agent, of course.

“In my opinion, we are in need of constructive, proactive discussion about the evolving issues facing intercollegiate football,” Harbaugh wrote. “In today’s world, many young men and their families perceive college football as preventing them from earning a living as a professional football player. That is not an unreasonable perception given the rules currently in place. …

“I want to personally thank my father, Jack Harbaugh, and Athletic Director Warde Manuel for their extensive input and discussion, and President Mark Schlissel for his conversation regarding my views on this subject. These views are my own and are not necessarily those of the University of Michigan.”

None of Harbaugh’s thoughts are outlandish; in fact, they fall more fair and equitable. The problem, though, is the timing. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has the status of the 2020 college football season decidedly up in the air, and with the NIL issue front and center, there’s precious little issue oxygen left for the NCAA and its member institutions at the moment.

It is, though, food for thought on down the road.