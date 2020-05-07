While it seemingly hasn’t had an impact on a handful of schools — looking at you Tennessee, Ohio State, North Carolina — the NCAA is set to revisit its recruiting trail policies.
As the coronavirus pandemic effectively shuttered the sports world, the NCAA announced in mid-March that it was putting a halt to all in-person recruiting until at least April 15. Last month, that dead period was extended through May 31.
In a release Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee announced that it will make a final decision on an extension of the recruiting dead period through June 30 at the group’s May 13 meeting.
“The dead period began in March to protect the health, safety and well-being of prospective student-athletes and their families, as well as coaches,” the organization stated. “NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline addressed the group and discussed the resocialization of sports guidelines released last week to help guide their decision-making.”
The NCAA also issued additional guidelines related to recruiting:
The committee also granted waivers of recruiting rules effective May 11 to make them more flexible during the dead period the group imposed, which currently lasts through May 31. For example, any school staff member may participate on recruiting calls between a countable coach and a recruit. In normal circumstances, only coaches, and a few others in limited situations, may communicate with uncommitted prospective student-athletes via telephone or video calls.
The committee also lifted the restriction on the number of uncommitted prospective student-athletes (and their family members) who may participate in a recruiting call with a countable coach.
Additionally, current student-athletes may now participate in recruiting calls with coaches, as long as that time counts against the eight hours of countable athletics related activity that the committee permitted in all sports earlier this spring.
Finally, committed prospective student-athletes may participate in virtual team activities after completion of all academic requirements for high school graduation or transfer to a Division I school. Uncommitted prospects could on one occasion observe such activities but not participate.
If you’re like USC and looking to pilfer a football staff, might as make a run at one like reigning national champion LSU.
Wednesday, USC announced that it has hired a pair of USU football staffers away from Ed Orgeron and the Tigers. Jacob Brown will serve as the director of football video production, while Will Stout will carry the title of assistant director of football video production.
Summie Carlay may have left the South Carolina football program, but he’s not leaving the Palmetto State.
In April, Carlay took the first step in leaving the South Carolina football team by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. A month later, the offensive lineman utilized Twitter to announce that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at The Citadel.
“I will be spending my next two years in Charleston pursuing an MBA and playing alongside my brother!” Carlay wrote. “Ready to get to work! Let’s ride Dog family!”
Carlay will have two years of eligibility at his disposal. As a graduate transfer, Carlay will be eligible to play right away for the 2020 season.
Carlay was a three-star member of the South Carolina football Class of 2017. He was the No. 8 recruit regardless of position in the state of South Carolina.
As a true freshman, Carlay took a redshirt. Then, in 2018, he didn’t see the field at all. Last season, the lineman appeared in all 12 games for the Gamecocks. Most of that action, it should be noted, came on various special teams units.
Each of the past three seasons, Carlay has earned a spot on the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.
On Twitter, shortly before announcing his transfer destination, Carlay posted a heartfelt letter of goodbye.
“I couldn’t think of a better picture with which to say thank you!” the lineman wrote. “What a perfect representation of my time at Carolina. You, the fans, brought me so much joy along with my teammates and made every second of the journey worthwhile. I am proud to be a University of South Carolina alumni and letterman. I may be moving on, but I will always be a Gamecock. Forever to thee.”
Tuesday, UTSA announced that Brennon Dingle has officially been added to its football roster as well. The Baltimore native had signed a financial aid agreement with the school earlier in the day.
As a graduate transfer, Dingle is eligible to play for the Conference USA school in 2020. This coming season will be his final year of eligibility.
Dingle came to UMass as a three-star 2016 signee. Only three signees on the offensive side of the ball were rated higher than the Maryland product.
Dingle took a redshirt as a true freshman. The next three years, he played in all 36 games. During that stretch, he started 14 of those contests. Nine of the starts came in 2018, one in 2019 and four in 2017.
In that action, the 5-10, 180-pound receiver totaled 838 yards and seven touchdowns on 63 receptions.
UCF DL Raymond Cutts arrested on felony firearm charge
Courtesy of a UCF football player, and for the second time (we know of) since the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sport, we have a development that would’ve triggered a resetting of Yeo Olde Arrest Tracker. If it were still a thing, of course.
In late April, Missouri defensive lineman Antar Thompson was charged with resisting arrest. Monday, the Orlando Sentinel reported, UCF football player Raymond Cutts was arrested on a pair of charges. One was a misdemeanor for carrying a concealed firearm. The other is third-degree theft of a firearm, a felony.
Cutts was charged following a traffic stop. The stop was initiated because the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. From the Sentinel:
Driver Christian Casas told an officer he only had a learner’s permit and the group had just smoked marijuana in the vehicle. Officers asked the driver and two passengers to get out of the car so it could be searched. Cutts was the only person in the backseat, where officers found an empty bag with marijuana residue and a Glock G27 semiautomatic handgun with a loaded magazine facing toward the front of the vehicle and concealed under the seat.
Casas said he didn’t know about the gun and front seat passenger Jyquarious Johnson said it belonged to Cutts, but he declined to provide a sworn written statement about it because they are cousins and he didn’t want to see Cutts arrested.
Cutts denied he knew anything about the gun, but the officer stated Cutts was a suspect in an investigation into the theft of a car and the same gun five days earlier in an area Cutts frequently visited.
A UCF football official stated that the program is “aware of the matter involving Raymond Cutts and have no further comment as we learn additional details about the situation.”
Cutts was a three-star member of the Knights’ 2019 recruiting class. He didn’t see the field at all as a true freshman and took a redshirt.