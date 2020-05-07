Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While it seemingly hasn’t had an impact on a handful of schools — looking at you Tennessee, Ohio State, North Carolina — the NCAA is set to revisit its recruiting trail policies.

As the coronavirus pandemic effectively shuttered the sports world, the NCAA announced in mid-March that it was putting a halt to all in-person recruiting until at least April 15. Last month, that dead period was extended through May 31.

In a release Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council Coordination Committee announced that it will make a final decision on an extension of the recruiting dead period through June 30 at the group’s May 13 meeting.

“The dead period began in March to protect the health, safety and well-being of prospective student-athletes and their families, as well as coaches,” the organization stated. “NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline addressed the group and discussed the resocialization of sports guidelines released last week to help guide their decision-making.”

The guidelines mentioned above included the NCAA’s nine core principles for the eventual return of college sports.

The NCAA also issued additional guidelines related to recruiting: