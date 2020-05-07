Ohio State versus Oregon is one of the premier non-conference matchups of the 2020 season. A development today certainly casts a cloud over that game going off as scheduled.
Thursday, the governor of Oregon, Kate Brown, announced that all large-scale gatherings in the state will either be canceled or significantly modified through September. What she didn’t say, as some have reported, is that all live events with fans have been canceled through that month.
There is some difficult news to share. Large gatherings, including live sporting events with audiences, concerts, festivals and conventions, will not be able to return until we have a reliable treatment or prevention like a vaccine. The Oregon Health Authority is advising that any large gatherings at least through September should either be canceled or significantly modified. I know this is really, really hard.
What does that mean? The Sept. 12 game, if it goes off on the date scheduled, between Ohio State and Oregon will either be played without fans or fan access severely restricted. Or, it could be moved to Ohio Stadium. The Buckeyes are set to play host to the Ducks in September of next season.
“We will continue to work with state and local officials, public health experts, and campus leadership in navigating all of the unprecedented issues surrounding COVID-19 and when our student-athletes will be able to return to competition,” a statement from UO athletics began. “The health and safety of our student-athletes and community will continue to be our top priority.”
Of course, OSU-OU wouldn’t be the only game impacted by the governor’s current guidelines.
Oregon will play host to FCS power North Dakota State in the season opener Sept. 5 before Hawaii comes to Autzen Stadium Sept. 19. Oregon State, meanwhile, will host Colorado State (Sept. 12) and Portland State (Sept. 19) in back-to-back September weeks. Then, Sept. 26, OSU will open Pac-12 play at Reser Stadium in Corvallis against Washington State.
Then again, if a reliable treatment or even a vaccine is available, that could very well make all of this a moot point.