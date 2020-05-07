Oklahoma State football
Oklahoma State RB Chuba Hubbard claims Cornish Trophy as Canada’s best NCAA football player

By John TaylorMay 7, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT
We’re (hopefully) getting closer to the start of a new season, but one Oklahoma State player has pulled in an honor for the previous football campaign.

Wednesday, it was announced that Chuba Hubbard has been named as the winner of the Jon Cornish Trophy.  The Oklahoma State running back claimed an award that honors Canada’s best NCAA football player.  The award is named after Jon Cornish, who played collegiately at Kansas.

The other finalists for the Cornish Trophy included Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool of British Columbia, Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore of Ottawa, Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga of Calgary and Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke of Ontario.  Rourke had claimed the trophy each of the past two seasons.  The former Bobcat was also selected in the second round of the CFL draft earlier this month.

Both Claypool and Gallimore were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. Claypool went in the second round to the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Gallimore was a third-round selection of the Dallas Cowboys.

Hubbard wasn’t one of the finalists draft.  Why?  Because he surprised most observers by eschewing the draft and returning to the Oklahoma State football team.

This past season, Hubbard led the nation in both rushing yards (2,094), yards per game (161.8), all-purpose yards (2,334) and all-purpose yards per game (179.5).  His 21 rushing touchdowns were tied for third in the country, while his 6.38 yards per carry was 11th.

As a redshirt freshman in 2018, Hubbard totaled 740 yards and seven touchdowns on 124 carries.  In two seasons, he’s also caught 45 passes for another 427 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

One of Florida's 2021 commits tweets he underwent surgery

Florida football
By John TaylorMay 7, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT
A current member of the Florida football Class of 2021 revealed some medical news via Twitter this week.

Wednesday morning, Trevonte Rucker tweeted that he would be undergoing surgery later that day.  Per the prospect, is was his first time under the knife.  A short time later, Rucker tweeted that the surgery was a success. He was also praying for a speedy recovery.

At this point in time, it’s unclear exactly what medical procedure Rucker was forced to undergo.  Obviously, the Florida football program has not commented on the development.

Rucker is a four-star 2021 recruit.  On the 247Sports.com composite, the Florida high schooler is the No. 34 wide receiver in the country.  He’s also the No. 25 player regardless of position in the Sunshine State.

In November of 2018, Rucker committed to Florida football.  In May of last year, he decommitted.  Then, three months ago, the receiver recommitted to the Gators.  He took an unofficial visit to Gainesville in early March, prior to the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruiting.

Rucker also holds offers from among others, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Nebraska and Penn State.

Florida currently holds the No. 5 recruiting class in the country.  That class is also No. 2 in the SEC, behind Tennessee.

Ohio State-Oregon game in Eugene likely impacted by governor's new guidelines

Ohio State Oregon
By John TaylorMay 7, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT
Ohio State versus Oregon is one of the premier non-conference matchups of the 2020 season.  A development today certainly casts a cloud over that game going off as scheduled.

Thursday, the governor of Oregon, Kate Brown, announced that all large-scale gatherings in the state will either be canceled or significantly modified through September.  What she didn’t say, as some have reported, is that all live events with fans have been canceled through that month.

There is some difficult news to share. Large gatherings, including live sporting events with audiences, concerts, festivals and conventions, will not be able to return until we have a reliable treatment or prevention like a vaccine. The Oregon Health Authority is advising that any large gatherings at least through September should either be canceled or significantly modified. I know this is really, really hard.

What does that mean?  The Sept. 12 game, if it goes off on the date scheduled, between Ohio State and Oregon will either be played without fans or fan access severely restricted.  Or, it could be moved to Ohio Stadium.  The Buckeyes are set to play host to the Ducks in September of next season.

“We will continue to work with state and local officials, public health experts, and campus leadership in navigating all of the unprecedented issues surrounding COVID-19 and when our student-athletes will be able to return to competition,” a statement from UO athletics began. “The health and safety of our student-athletes and community will continue to be our top priority.”

Of course, OSU-OU wouldn’t be the only game impacted by the governor’s current guidelines.

Oregon will play host to FCS power North Dakota State in the season opener Sept. 5 before Hawaii comes to Autzen Stadium Sept. 19.  Oregon State, meanwhile, will host Colorado State (Sept. 12) and Portland State (Sept. 19) in back-to-back September weeks.  Then, Sept. 26, OSU will open Pac-12 play at Reser Stadium in Corvallis against Washington State.

Then again, if a reliable treatment or even a vaccine is available, that could very well make all of this a moot point.

Jim Harbaugh proposes sweeping changes to draft eligibility rules, including allowing early entrants to return to college if they go undrafted

Jim Harbaugh
By John TaylorMay 7, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT
Count Jim Harbaugh among those who want to empower student-athletes, not limiting their power of choice.

Currently, college football players have to be three years removed from high school in order to enter the NFL draft.  Additionally, once a player enters the draft, they are not permitted to return to college.  Even if they go undrafted and still have eligibility to use.

In what the Michigan head coach described as an “open letter to the football community,” Harbaugh Thursday proposed sweeping changes to the draft eligibility process.  Front and center?  Allowing a player to enter the draft, but return to college if he isn’t selected.  And hasn’t signed with an agent.  Very similar to what college basketball currently permits, actually.

“My first proposal is that we put this decision to ‘go or stay’ in the hands of the individual and his family,” Jim Harbaugh wrote. “Not in the form of an NFL, NFLPA or NCAA rule while allowing the player to return to college football if he does not sign.”

In Harbaugh’s model, if a player is selected in any of the seven rounds or signs a free-agent contract with an NFL team, they would not be permitted to return to the collegiate level.

Harbaugh also proposed that an individual could choose to declare for the professional draft after any season he chooses.” That would require the NFL and NFLPA to amend its current agreement, which doesn’t permit players to enter the draft until they have been out of high school for three years.  It would also require the NCAA shape its bylaws so that football falls in line with the current basketball regulations.

In 2019, for example, 49 of the 144 players who left collegiate eligibility on the table and entered the draft went undrafted.  Under Harbaugh’s proposal, those 49 players would’ve been permitted to return to the college game.  Provided they hadn’t received any compensation from an agent, of course.

“In my opinion, we are in need of constructive, proactive discussion about the evolving issues facing intercollegiate football,” Harbaugh wrote. “In today’s world, many young men and their families perceive college football as preventing them from earning a living as a professional football player. That is not an unreasonable perception given the rules currently in place. …

“I want to personally thank my father, Jack Harbaugh, and Athletic Director Warde Manuel for their extensive input and discussion, and President Mark Schlissel for his conversation regarding my views on this subject. These views are my own and are not necessarily those of the University of Michigan.”

None of Harbaugh’s thoughts are outlandish; in fact, they fall more fair and equitable.  The problem, though, is the timing.  In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, which has the status of the 2020 college football season decidedly up in the air, and with the NIL issue front and center, there’s precious little issue oxygen left for the NCAA and its member institutions at the moment.

It is, though, food for thought on down the road.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Tommie Frazier (finally) being voted into the College Football Hall of Fame

college football
By John TaylorMay 7, 2020, 3:57 PM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 7, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Former Ohio State QB Matthew Baldwin reportedly headed to TCU
THE SYNOPSIS: Baldwin did indeed land at TCU, Despite being granted a waiver for immediate eligibility, though, he didn’t see the field at all in 2019.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Big 12 review into Baylor reform to pick up in June
THE SYNOPSIS: This was just one of myriad pieces of fallout from the sexual assault scandal that rocked the football program.  And the university.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Mike Leach endorses Donald Trump at Spokane rally
THE SYNOPSIS: The then-Washington State head coach has always marched to the beat of a different drum on the fieldAnd offAnd on social media.

2015

THE HEADLINE: QB Everett Golson transferring from Notre Dame, but to where?
THE SYNOPSIS: Florida State turned out to be the answer to that headline question.  Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Florida were also considered.  In his lone season with the Seminoles, Golson threw for 1,778 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Missouri’s Pinkel on scheduling Kansas: It’s an open invitation
THE SYNOPSIS: Six years later — and five years after Gary Pinkel retiredthe Border War is back on.  Well, eventually it will be.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Wrong righted: Tommie Frazier part of 2013 Hall of Fame class
THE SYNOPSIS: Out of all of the Hall snubs, this one always pissed me off the most.  Or, “it’s about damn time” as I wrote in the lede.  Frazier had been eligible for induction starting in 2006.  From the post:

The fact that it took Frazier seven years to get in is simply incomprehensible.  All the quarterback did from 1992-95 was lead the Cornhuskers to two national championships — and nearly a third — four Big Eight titles, a 33-3 record as a starter and account for 82 touchdowns rushing/passing.  He was a two-time Orange Bowl MVP (1994 & 1995), Fiesta Bowl MVP in 1996, consensus All-American and Johnny Unitas winner in 1995.

2011

THE HEADLINE: O-H! UH-OH! Buckeyes to probe car sales to players and relatives
THE SYNOPSIS: Utilizing “O-H! UH-OH” usually pisses off most of Buckeye Nation.  Including most members of my family.  Oh, and the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles ultimately found no wrongdoing.