We’re (hopefully) getting closer to the start of a new season, but one Oklahoma State player has pulled in an honor for the previous football campaign.
Wednesday, it was announced that Chuba Hubbard has been named as the winner of the Jon Cornish Trophy. The Oklahoma State running back claimed an award that honors Canada’s best NCAA football player. The award is named after Jon Cornish, who played collegiately at Kansas.
The other finalists for the Cornish Trophy included Notre Dame wide receiver Chase Claypool of British Columbia, Oklahoma defensive lineman Neville Gallimore of Ottawa, Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga of Calgary and Ohio quarterback Nathan Rourke of Ontario. Rourke had claimed the trophy each of the past two seasons. The former Bobcat was also selected in the second round of the CFL draft earlier this month.
Both Claypool and Gallimore were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. Claypool went in the second round to the Pittsburgh Steelers, while Gallimore was a third-round selection of the Dallas Cowboys.
Hubbard wasn’t one of the finalists draft. Why? Because he surprised most observers by eschewing the draft and returning to the Oklahoma State football team.
This past season, Hubbard led the nation in both rushing yards (2,094), yards per game (161.8), all-purpose yards (2,334) and all-purpose yards per game (179.5). His 21 rushing touchdowns were tied for third in the country, while his 6.38 yards per carry was 11th.
As a redshirt freshman in 2018, Hubbard totaled 740 yards and seven touchdowns on 124 carries. In two seasons, he’s also caught 45 passes for another 427 yards and a pair of touchdowns.