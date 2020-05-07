Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Summie Carlay may have left the South Carolina football program, but he’s not leaving the Palmetto State.

In April, Carlay took the first step in leaving the South Carolina football team by placing his name into the NCAA transfer database. A month later, the offensive lineman utilized Twitter to announce that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at The Citadel.

“I will be spending my next two years in Charleston pursuing an MBA and playing alongside my brother!” Carlay wrote. “Ready to get to work! Let’s ride Dog family!”

Carlay will have two years of eligibility at his disposal. As a graduate transfer, Carlay will be eligible to play right away for the 2020 season.

Carlay was a three-star member of the South Carolina football Class of 2017. He was the No. 8 recruit regardless of position in the state of South Carolina.

As a true freshman, Carlay took a redshirt. Then, in 2018, he didn’t see the field at all. Last season, the lineman appeared in all 12 games for the Gamecocks. Most of that action, it should be noted, came on various special teams units.

Each of the past three seasons, Carlay has earned a spot on the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

On Twitter, shortly before announcing his transfer destination, Carlay posted a heartfelt letter of goodbye.

“I couldn’t think of a better picture with which to say thank you!” the lineman wrote. “What a perfect representation of my time at Carolina. You, the fans, brought me so much joy along with my teammates and made every second of the journey worthwhile. I am proud to be a University of South Carolina alumni and letterman. I may be moving on, but I will always be a Gamecock. Forever to thee.”