If you’re like USC and looking to pilfer a football staff, might as make a run at one like reigning national champion LSU.

Wednesday, USC announced that it has hired a pair of USU football staffers away from Ed Orgeron and the Tigers. Jacob Brown will serve as the director of football video production, while Will Stout will carry the title of assistant director of football video production.

The new USC duo was in part responsible for the wildly-popular hype videos utilized during the LSU football team’s run to the College Football Playoff championship. Collectively, those videos were viewed more than 20 million times.

Below are a couple examples of LSU’s hype videos from last season. The first is from the Alabama game. The second, from the national title game.

From the announcement, Brown addressed the move to 247Sports.com.

“It’s a big move, but I’m so excited,” said Brown. “I’m really blessed to be in this position, but I’ve also never been so certain about making a career move in my entire life.

“Will and I, we’re really excited about bringing some of our ideas and then some things that we’ve learned, and just really taking it and running with it. … I can’t wait.