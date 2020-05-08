Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Alabama had been lagging somewhat on the football recruiting trail. The keyword there, though, is “had.”

Earlier in the week, Alabama held the No. 54 2021 football recruiting class in the country. Right behind Rice. And right ahead of UTSA. That, however, is about to change as Jacorey Brooks committed to the Crimson Tide Friday.

Prior to Thursday, it was thought that Florida was a near-lock to land the highly-touted wide receiver. Miami was in the mix as well. Instead, Brooks gave his verbal to Alabama football via Twitter.

Last season, Alabama hosted Brooks on a visit during the Tennessee football game.

“With All That I’ve Accomplished… My Road To My Mission Doesn’t Stop Here!!” Brooks wrote. “To Every Collegiate Coach Who Spent Your Time & Energy Recruiting Me, I Will Always Remember You & Thanks For Believing In Me. …

“With The Lord Above Blessing Me To Be In This Position, I Will Be Committing To The University Of Alabama. #RollTide”

Brooks now becomes a four-star member of the Alabama football Class of 2021. The Miami high schooler is the No. 3 receiver on the 247Sports.com composite. He’s also the No. 5 prospect regardless of position in the Sunshine State.

Of the four commits that currently make up the Tide’s class, Brooks is the highest-rated.

Speaking of that class, Brooks’ commitment has moved it up to No. 43 nationally. Alabama is also eighth in the SEC.