Alabama football
Alabama transfer LB Nigel Knott commits to East Carolina

By John TaylorMay 8, 2020, 10:20 AM EDT
An erstwhile Alabama football player has found his new college football home.

Back in late January, Nigel Knott took the first step in leaving the Alabama football team by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Thursday, the linebacker exited the portal by announcing on Twitter that he has “decided to continue my football career at [East Carolina].”

Thus far, ECU has not confirmed Knott’s addition to the roster.

Knott left the Alabama football team as a graduate.  That means he’ll be eligible to play for ECU in 2020.  The upcoming season with the Pirates will be his final year of eligibility.

Knott was a four-star 2016 signee for the Crimson Tide.  The Mississippi native was rated as the No. 8 cornerback in the country.  He was also the No. 4 player in his home state regardless of position.

As a true freshman, Knott took a redshirt.  Over the next two seasons, he appeared in 11 games.  An even 10 of those appearances came in 2018.  Knott didn’t play at all in 2019 because he was medically disqualified.  In December of last year, he was cleared.  A month later, he entered the transfer portal.

East Carolina is coming off a 4-8 football campaign in the first year under head coach Mike Houston.  Since winning 18 games in 2013-14, the Pirates have won a combined 18 games the past five seasons.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Joe Burrow announcing his transfer from Ohio State

By John TaylorMay 8, 2020, 8:04 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 8, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Air Force posts highest APR score in FBS for 2018; Florida State lowest
THE SYNOPSIS: The annual look at the academic side of the student-athlete equation.

2018

THE HEADLINE: QB Joe Burrow announces transfer from Ohio State
THE SYNOPSIS: Burrow ultimately landed at LSU.  And the rest, as they say, is history.  How historic?  Let us go back and count the ways:

In late January, Joe Burrow was named as the winner of the 2019 Manning Award, the first LSU player to claim the trophy named in honor of the quarterbacking Mannings. That was the seventh major national award won by Burrow since the end of the 2019 regular season, to go along with the Heisman Trophythe Associated Press National Player of the Year Awardthe Maxwell Awardthe Walter Camp Awardthe Davey O’Brien Award and the Johnny Unitas Award.

Additionally, Burrow was a unanimous first-team All-American (American Football Coaches Association, Associated Press, Athletic, CBS, ESPN, Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, USA Today, Walter Camp). Of course, he was first-team All-SEC and was named as the SEC Offensive Player of the Year as well.

Burrow was also named as the MVP for the SEC championship game. In the playoffs, he was named Offensive Player of the Game for both the semifinal win over Oklahoma and the national championship victory over Clemson.

The Ohio State transfer also set a handful of FBS passing, yardage and scoring records:

  • Touchdown Passes (Season) — No. 1 with 60
  • Touchdowns Responsible For (Season) — No. 1 with 65 (60 passing, 5 rushing)
  • Points Responsible For (Season) — No. 1 with 392 (65 touchdowns, one two-point conversion)
  • Total Offense – Yards (Season) — No. 1 with 6,039
  • Touchdown Passes (Half) — tied for No. 1 with seven (vs. Oklahoma, 2019 CFP National Semifinal)
  • Consecutive Games with 300+ Yards of Total Offense — tied for No. 1 with 14

Burrow will leave LSU having set or tied 30 school single-season and career records as well. He also set or tied 11 SEC single-season and career records.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Jim Harbaugh’s busy June includes 26 satellite camp stops
THE SYNOPSIS: Remember the satellite camp imbroglio?  That was great.  Also remember: In five seasons at Michigan, Harbaugh has finished third or fourth in The Big Ten East four times.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Texas A&M chancellor rips Texas and Longhorn Network
THE SYNOPSIS: This post garnered 197 comments.  Things got chippy.  And personal.  Imagine that.

2012

THE HEADLINE: McQueary to file whistleblower suit against Penn State
THE SYNOPSIS: This storyline was an extension of the Jerry Sandusky scandal that rocked Happy Valley.  In 2017, Mike McQueary ended that lawsuit against Penn State.  The former Joe Paterno assistant has previously been awarded $12 million in a civil lawsuit filed against the university.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Be like all the cool kids, follow CFT on Twitter
THE SYNOPSIS: At the time, CFT had in the neighborhood of 2,000 followers.  A decade later, we’re at nearly 106,000 followers.  Speaking of which, follow us on the tweeting machine HERE.

FCS RB Jordan Bell loses part of his left leg in motorcycle accident

By John TaylorMay 7, 2020, 11:22 PM EDT
One player at the FCS level has (probably) seen his playing career come to an end.  Fortunately, though, he’s still alive to talk about it.

Tennessee State’s Jordan Bell was involved in a serious motorcycle accident on April 4 of this year that left his left leg badly damaged.  According to The Tennessean, Bell was transported via ambulance to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center.  An initial surgery was performed in an attempt to save the right leg.  Ultimately, following a second surgery, the decision was made to amputate the running back’s left leg just below the knee.

To his credit, Bell is not allowing the development to dampen his spirits.  Or his drive.

“I’m not going crazy, thinking about my whole future right now,” Bell told the newspaper. “But I’m (motivated) to make big chunks in progress (toward) what I’m focused on. And what I’m focused on right now is mid-May. That’s when I’m going to walk and do everything myself. I’m going to be ready for my prosthetic.”

As a redshirt freshman in 2018, Bell appeared in five games.  He carried the ball twice for five yards.  He was also credited with five special teams tackles. This past season, the Antioch, Tenn., native was credited with eight tackles on special teams.

“You pray for them every day — to keep them from any hurt, harm or danger,” Bell’s head coach, Rod Reed, stated about all of his players. “When you hear something as tragic as that, it really breaks your heart.”

And, is far as the “probably” in the lede?  Family members told TMZ.com that “one of Jordan’s goals is to “eventually play football again.”

Tennessee State is scheduled to open the 2020 season against Southern University Sept. 5. There are no FBS schools on the Tigers’ slate this year.  Last season, the FCS school faced one FBS program — Middle Tennessee State.  They are also slated to play Mississippi State in November of 2021.

One of Florida’s 2021 commits tweets he underwent surgery

By John TaylorMay 7, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT
A current member of the Florida football Class of 2021 revealed some medical news via Twitter this week.

Wednesday morning, Trevonte Rucker tweeted that he would be undergoing surgery later that day.  Per the prospect, is was his first time under the knife.  A short time later, Rucker tweeted that the surgery was a success. He was also praying for a speedy recovery.

At this point in time, it’s unclear exactly what medical procedure Rucker was forced to undergo.  Obviously, the Florida football program has not commented on the development.

Rucker is a four-star 2021 recruit.  On the 247Sports.com composite, the Florida high schooler is the No. 34 wide receiver in the country.  He’s also the No. 25 player regardless of position in the Sunshine State.

In November of 2018, Rucker committed to Florida football.  In May of last year, he decommitted.  Then, three months ago, the receiver recommitted to the Gators.  He took an unofficial visit to Gainesville in early March, prior to the NCAA’s ban on in-person recruiting.

Rucker also holds offers from among others, Arkansas, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Nebraska and Penn State.

Florida currently holds the No. 5 recruiting class in the country.  That class is also No. 2 in the SEC, behind Tennessee.

Ohio State-Oregon game in Eugene likely impacted by governor’s new guidelines

By John TaylorMay 7, 2020, 7:17 PM EDT
Ohio State versus Oregon is one of the premier non-conference matchups of the 2020 season.  A development today certainly casts a cloud over that game going off as scheduled.

Thursday, the governor of Oregon, Kate Brown, announced that all large-scale gatherings in the state will either be canceled or significantly modified through September.  What she didn’t say, as some have reported, is that all live events with fans have been canceled through that month.

There is some difficult news to share. Large gatherings, including live sporting events with audiences, concerts, festivals and conventions, will not be able to return until we have a reliable treatment or prevention like a vaccine. The Oregon Health Authority is advising that any large gatherings at least through September should either be canceled or significantly modified. I know this is really, really hard.

What does that mean?  The Sept. 12 game, if it goes off on the date scheduled, between Ohio State and Oregon will either be played without fans or fan access severely restricted.  Or, it could be moved to Ohio Stadium.  The Buckeyes are set to play host to the Ducks in September of next season.

“We will continue to work with state and local officials, public health experts, and campus leadership in navigating all of the unprecedented issues surrounding COVID-19 and when our student-athletes will be able to return to competition,” a statement from UO athletics began. “The health and safety of our student-athletes and community will continue to be our top priority.”

Of course, OSU-OU wouldn’t be the only game impacted by the governor’s current guidelines.

Oregon will play host to FCS power North Dakota State in the season opener Sept. 5 before Hawaii comes to Autzen Stadium Sept. 19.  Oregon State, meanwhile, will host Colorado State (Sept. 12) and Portland State (Sept. 19) in back-to-back September weeks.  Then, Sept. 26, OSU will open Pac-12 play at Reser Stadium in Corvallis against Washington State.

Then again, if a reliable treatment or even a vaccine is available, that could very well make all of this a moot point.