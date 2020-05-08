Even with Tua Tagovailoa off to the NFL early, it was thought there would be a quarterbacking Tagovailoa in Tuscaloosa this season. Apparently, that won’t be the case. Maybe.
In a surprise move, Matt Zenitz of al.com was the first to report that Taulia Tagovailoa (pictured, right), the younger brother of Tua Tagovailoa (pictured, left), has entered the NCAA transfer database, Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports subsequently confirmed the report.
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
A four-star member of the Crimson Tide’s 2019 recruiting class, the younger Tagovailoa was rated as the No. 5 pro-style quarterback in the country and the No. 8 player at any position in the state of Alabama (he and his family moved to Tuscaloosa when his brother joined the Tide in 2017).
The plan had been for Tagovailoa to take a redshirt his true freshman season. Instead, his brother’s season-ending injury forced Tagovailoa to serve as Mac Jones‘ primary backup. In five games with the Crimson Tide, Tagovailoa completed nine of his 12 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown.
With his brother drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, there’s a very good chance that Taulia Tagovailoa transfers to an FBS school in South Florida. Those options would include Miami, USF, FIU and FAU. Given that FIU is now the Sunshine State QBU, don’t sleep on the Panthers.
West Virginia has joined the growing list of football coaches seeing their salaries reduced.
Friday, WVU announced cost-cutting measures that will save the university’s athletic department $3 million. Among those taking a 10-percent pay cut is West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown.
In his first year as the coach of the Mountaineers, Brown earned $3.055 million. That means this reduction will cost Brown at least $300,000.
Along with Brown, athletic director Shane Lyons, men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins, women’s basketball coach Mike Carey and baseball coach Randy Mazey will voluntarily take a 10% salary reduction starting on July 1. Additionally, Lyons said that coaches and athletic staff making more than $100,000 will receive a 5% reduction, while a 2.5% reduction will be implemented to staff salaries less than $100,000.
“News like this is not easy. I appreciate the understanding of our staff in these uncertain times,” Lyons said in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt us a financial situation that requires action, and our entire department will be affected as we work to minimize the effects and maintain a fiscally responsible operation.”
West Virginia is at least the fourth Big 12 school to make such a cut. The others are Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State.
Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:
Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.
Alabama had been lagging somewhat on the football recruiting trail. The keyword there, though, is “had.”
Earlier in the week, Alabama held the No. 54 2021 football recruiting class in the country. Right behind Rice. And right ahead of UTSA. That, however, is about to change as Jacorey Brooks committed to the Crimson Tide Friday.
Prior to Thursday, it was thought that Florida was a near-lock to land the highly-touted wide receiver. Miami was in the mix as well. Instead, Brooks gave his verbal to Alabama football via Twitter.
Last season, Alabama hosted Brooks on a visit during the Tennessee football game.
“With All That I’ve Accomplished… My Road To My Mission Doesn’t Stop Here!!” Brooks wrote. “To Every Collegiate Coach Who Spent Your Time & Energy Recruiting Me, I Will Always Remember You & Thanks For Believing In Me. …
“With The Lord Above Blessing Me To Be In This Position, I Will Be Committing To The University Of Alabama. #RollTide”
Brooks now becomes a four-star member of the Alabama football Class of 2021. The Miami high schooler is the No. 3 receiver on the 247Sports.com composite. He’s also the No. 5 prospect regardless of position in the Sunshine State.
Of the four commits that currently make up the Tide’s class, Brooks is the highest-rated.
Speaking of that class, Brooks’ commitment has moved it up to No. 43 nationally. Alabama is also eighth in the SEC.
After losing a quartet of wide receivers to transfer, Virginia Tech has plucked one from the football portal. And a Power Five one, for good measure.
In early February, Evan Fairs announced that he would be entering the NCAA transfer database. That was the receiver’s first step in leaving Kansas. Thursday, Fairs took the next, announcing on Twitter that he has committed to the Virginia Tech football team.
Fairs stated he made the decision “[a]fter a good talk with my parents and coaches.”
Fairs will be coming to Virginia Tech football as a graduate transfer with immediate eligibility. The upcoming season will be his last at the collegiate level.
Fairs was a three-star 2016 signee. All told, Fairs played in 26 games during his time with the Jayhawks. Just two of those appearances came this past season, which was likely the trigger for his decision.
Far and away Fairs’ best season was 2017. That year, Fairs caught 24 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown. In the other three seasons, the Texas native totaled four passes for 57 yards.
Back in January, it was reported that four Hokies wide receivers entered the NCAA transfer database. Jacoby Pinckney ultimately moved on to Appalachian State. Damon Hazelton, meanwhile, landed at Missouri.
One erstwhile member of the Miami football team may be on the verge of finding himself a new college football home. Reportedly.
In late January, rumors were swirling that Jarren Williams was looking to leave The U. On Instagram Jan. 23, Williams confirmed his intent to leave the Miami football program by entering the transfer portal.
Nearly four months later, it’s being reported that Williams “is likely to transfer to” Western Kentucky. Thus far, there’s been no indication from the player on his social media accounts that WKU is his landing spot.
As we previously stated, history would suggest there’s the slightest of possibilities that Williams could return to the Miami football team. In December of 2018, the then-true freshman quarterback was set to transfer before being talked out of it by then-head coach Mark Richt. That, though, doesn’t seem like a possibility the further down the road this goes.
That reversal was the first of many ups and downs for Williams at the ACC school.
Following a much-discussed quarterback competition, Williams began the 2019 season as Miami’s starting quarterback. After starting the first five games, a shoulder injury knocked the redshirt freshman out for the next two; a non-football issue sidelined him for another.
Williams regained the job in the week leading into the Florida State game, helping the Hurricanes to its most lopsided win over its rival since 2001 and triggering the firing of FSU’s head football coach. A week later, Williams led Miami, 2-3 at one point in the season, to its third straight win and fourth in five games as The U overwhelmed Louisville 52-27.
It was a historic performance for Williams personally in the win over the UofL as he threw six touchdown passes in just 21 attempts. The half-dozen scoring tosses set the football program’s single-game record.
For the season, Williams threw for 2,187 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Hurricanes went 4-6 in games he started.