After losing a quartet of wide receivers to transfer, Virginia Tech has plucked one from the football portal. And a Power Five one, for good measure.

In early February, Evan Fairs announced that he would be entering the NCAA transfer database. That was the receiver’s first step in leaving Kansas. Thursday, Fairs took the next, announcing on Twitter that he has committed to the Virginia Tech football team.

Fairs stated he made the decision “[a]fter a good talk with my parents and coaches.”

After a good talk with my parents and the coaches I have decided to commit to Virginia Tech!! Let's get to work 💪🏾 #Thisishome #Hokienation pic.twitter.com/pQAxvQtNPJ — Evoo 2x (@_EvoOcho) May 8, 2020

Fairs will be coming to Virginia Tech football as a graduate transfer with immediate eligibility. The upcoming season will be his last at the collegiate level.

Fairs was a three-star 2016 signee. All told, Fairs played in 26 games during his time with the Jayhawks. Just two of those appearances came this past season, which was likely the trigger for his decision.

Far and away Fairs’ best season was 2017. That year, Fairs caught 24 passes for 335 yards and a touchdown. In the other three seasons, the Texas native totaled four passes for 57 yards.

Back in January, it was reported that four Hokies wide receivers entered the NCAA transfer database. Jacoby Pinckney ultimately moved on to Appalachian State. Damon Hazelton, meanwhile, landed at Missouri.