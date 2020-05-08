Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

West Virginia has joined the growing list of football coaches seeing their salaries reduced.

Friday, WVU announced cost-cutting measures that will save the university’s athletic department $3 million. Among those taking a 10-percent pay cut is West Virginia football head coach Neal Brown.

In his first year as the coach of the Mountaineers, Brown earned $3.055 million. That means this reduction will cost Brown at least $300,000.

Along with Brown, athletic director Shane Lyons, men’s basketball coach Bob Huggins, women’s basketball coach Mike Carey and baseball coach Randy Mazey will voluntarily take a 10% salary reduction starting on July 1. Additionally, Lyons said that coaches and athletic staff making more than $100,000 will receive a 5% reduction, while a 2.5% reduction will be implemented to staff salaries less than $100,000.

“News like this is not easy. I appreciate the understanding of our staff in these uncertain times,” Lyons said in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic has dealt us a financial situation that requires action, and our entire department will be affected as we work to minimize the effects and maintain a fiscally responsible operation.”

West Virginia is at least the fourth Big 12 school to make such a cut. The others are Kansas, Kansas State and Iowa State.

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Arizona ( HERE ).

). Boise State ( HERE ).

). Colorado ( HERE ).

). Iowa State ( HERE ).

). Kansas ( HERE ).

). Kansas State ( HERE )

) Louisville ( HERE ).

). Michigan ( HERE ).

). Minnesota ( HERE ).

). Missouri ( HERE ).

). Northern Illinois ( HERE ).

). Oregon ( HERE and HERE ).

and ). Rutgers ( HERE ).

). Syracuse ( HERE ).

). USC ( HERE ).

). Wake Forest ( HERE ).

). Washington State ( HERE ).

). Western Kentucky ( HERE ).

). Wyoming (HERE).

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.