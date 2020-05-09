Hawaii football
Getty Images

Texas Tech transfer TE Tyler Carr trading Lubbock for Honolulu

By John TaylorMay 9, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT
1 Comment

Trading Lubbock and Texas Tech for Honolulu and Hawaii football?  Yep, I get it.

Tyler Carr decided in January to transfer from Texas Tech.  Prior to the NCAA shutting down in-person recruiting in mid-March, the tight end was able to take multiple visits with Hawaii football coaches.  This past week, those efforts paid off as Carr announced on Twitter that he has committed to Hawaii football.

“To start out, I would like to thank all of the coaches from different colleges who have reached out and offered me the opportunity to play at their school,” Carr wrote. “After several months of praying and thinking about where my next home will be, I am excited to say I have found that place!”

“So after speaking with [offensive coordinator G.J.] Kinne and [head coach Todd] Graham, I will be committing to play football at The University of Hawaii.”

“I liked what they had to say, and it made me feel like it will be a great fit,” Carr told Press Pass Sports after his social-media announcement. “I know I didn’t visit, and yes the distance was a huge factor, but taking risk is part of the game. I can’t wait to get there.”

Carr went to Texas Tech after playing his high school football in Canadian, Texas.  In three seasons with the Red Raiders, Carr appeared in 13 games.  Even as he played in four games in 2018, he was able to use a redshirt to save a year of eligibility.

Most of his time in Lubbock, Carr served as a blocking tight end or fullback.  He did, though, catch a pair of passes for 16 yards as a true freshman.

Carr will be headed into the Hawaii football program as a graduate transfer.  In addition to immediate eligibility this season, he’ll have another year of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.

Cincinnati DB Noah Hamlin set to transfer to Toledo

Toledo football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 9, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Noah Hamlin‘s rocky collegiate road will continue with some Toledo football MACtion.

Last summer, following an odd off-field incident, the erstwhile Cincinnati defensive back opted to place his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Nearly a year later, 247Sports.com reported that Hamlin has decided to transfer to Toledo.

Thus far, Toledo football officials have not yet added Hamlin to its roster.

On his Twitter bio, though, Hamlin has “Toledo, Ohio,” as his location.  There’s also the hashtag “#Rockets” listed.

It’s believed Hamlin will be permitted to play immediately for the Rockets.  He should have three years of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2019 campaign.

Coming out of high school in Clairton, Penn., Hamlin was a three-star 2017 signee.  He was the No. 28 prospect regardless of position in his home state.  Only three recruits on the defensive side of the ball were rated higher than Hamlin that year for the Bearcats.

Hamlin took a redshirt as a true freshman.  In 2018, Hamlin appeared in 13 games.  He was credited with three tackles and one pass defensed that year.

His most noteworthy “accomplishment,” though, came off the field.

In early July of last year, Hamlin was arrested on misdemeanor counts of underage drinking, driving under the influence and carrying a fake ID. He was also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a felony.

The incident happened in Hamlin’s hometown.  On his 20th birthday.

Hamlin was indefinitely suspended as a result of the arrest and charges.  Shortly thereafter, he decided to transfer from the Bearcats.

Tennessee adds yet another four-star commit to 2021 recruiting haul

Tennessee football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 9, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT
1 Comment

When it comes to Tennessee on the football recruiting trail, you can’t stop them.  You can only hope to contain them.  And even that is dicey at the moment.

To recap:

Two Sundays ago, five-star defensive end Dylan Brooks, the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama, committed to the Tennessee football program.  A day later, four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson did the same.  The day after that, four-star wide receiver Julian Nixon did the same. The Thursday before that, the nation’s top junior college running backTiyon Evans, followed suit.  That same day, Tennessee landed its biggest football recruiting fish in five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis.  Then, a week after Brooks’ commitment, they landed two more — three-star defensive back De’Shawn Rucker and four-star running back Cody Brown.  Earlier this week, guess what? Yep, another commitment.  This one from three-star offensive lineman Colby Smith.

Saturday afternoon, Tennessee added yet another commitment to its 2021 football recruiting class.  On Twitter, KaTron Evans gave his verbal to the Volunteers.

That gives the Vols nine verbals in just under two weeks.

Evans is a four-star 2021 prospect.  The 6-4, 320-pound Baltimore high schooler is the No. 9 defensive tackle on the 247Sports.com composite.  He’s also the No. 9 player regardless of position in the state of Maryland.

Auburn, Florida, Georgia and USC were among the lineman’s finalists.

Tennessee now has 19 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class, the most of any school.  Two of those commits are five-stars, while another five are four-stars.

With this latest commitment, the Vols will maintain the No. 2 2021 class, behind only top-ranked Ohio State.  They had previously leapfrogged North Carolina to move into that No. 2 hole. They are roughly 67 points behind OSU, though, as the Buckeyes are putting together a historic class.  Obviously, it’s also the top class in the SEC.  Next up?  Florida at No. 5, followed by Georgia at No. 17.

TCU pulls in Oklahoma transfer Mark Jackson Jr.

Oklahoma football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 9, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Mark Jackson Jr. may have left Oklahoma, but he’ll continue his football career in the Big 12.  Reportedly.

Earlier this offseason, Jackson began the process of leaving the Oklahoma football program by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.  This week, the linebacker continued that process by committing to TCU.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football was the first to report the move.  247Sports.com subsequently confirmed the development.

According to the latter website, Jackson would move from linebacker to defensive end for the Horned Frogs.

Jackson was a four-star member of the Oklahoma football Class of 2016.  The Texas native was rated as the No. 13 weakside defensive end in the country.  He was also the No. 31 player regardless of position in the Lone Star State.

During his four seasons with the Sooners, Jackson appeared in 32 games.  He started seven of those, with all seven coming in 2018.  Because he played in just four games this past season, Jackson was able to take a redshirt and save a season of eligibility.

All told, Jackson was credited with 54 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble.  In 2018, he set career-highs with 43 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks.

As a graduate transfer, Jackson is eligible to play immediately for the Horned Frogs.  That also means he could take the field against his old school this season as TCU is set to host Oklahoma Oct. 31 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Jackson is at least the fourth FBS transfer TCU has pulled in this cycle.  They’ve also seen a handful of players enter the portal as well.  Quarterback Justin Rogers was one of those, ultimately landing at UNLV.  Defensive end Adam Plant will join Rogers at UNLV as well.

Minnesota’s Casey O’Brien is now a five-time kicker of cancer’s ass

Minnesota Casey O'Brien
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 9, 2020, 2:28 PM EDT
1 Comment

Thanks to courageous Minnesota football player Casey O’Brien, we have back-to-back heartwarming stories in the midst of all of this heartbreak.

At the age of 13, O’Brien was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.  As his official Minnesota bio states, O’Brien “has beaten cancer four times (including bouts in high school and college)… after numerous rounds of chemotherapy and treatment to continue his career as a holder.”

Ultimately, O’Brien, whose father had worked for the university’s football department at one point, walked on at Minnesota and redshirted as a true freshman in 2017, then didn’t see the field the following season.  Through six games for the Gophers this past season, that had remained the case — until Week 8.  In a romp over Rutgers that kept Minnesota unbeaten at 7-0, O’Brien held for not one but two point-after attempts, including one in which he looked like a veteran of dozens of games in flawlessly handling a bad snap.

In late November, however, O’Brien took to Twitter to reveal that “[e]arlier today I had my three-month scans and the doctors found a small spot in one of my lungs.”

“They are not sure what it is, but they want to remove it this week so they can test it,” the redshirt sophomore wrote, adding, “I am looking forward to returning to the field soon.”

Now, fast-forward a little over five months.  On Twitter Friday, O’Brien revealed that he has kicked cancer’s ass. Again.  And is now a five-time survivor of the insidious disease.

“God has taken care of me again!” O’Brien wrote, while also thanking his “HERO doctors and nurses.”

Added the Minnesota football player, “Can’t wait to go play football again.”

God bless Casey O’Brien.  And God bless all of our healthcare workers.