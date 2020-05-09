Trading Lubbock and Texas Tech for Honolulu and Hawaii football? Yep, I get it.

Tyler Carr decided in January to transfer from Texas Tech. Prior to the NCAA shutting down in-person recruiting in mid-March, the tight end was able to take multiple visits with Hawaii football coaches. This past week, those efforts paid off as Carr announced on Twitter that he has committed to Hawaii football.

“To start out, I would like to thank all of the coaches from different colleges who have reached out and offered me the opportunity to play at their school,” Carr wrote. “After several months of praying and thinking about where my next home will be, I am excited to say I have found that place!”

“So after speaking with [offensive coordinator G.J.] Kinne and [head coach Todd] Graham, I will be committing to play football at The University of Hawaii.”

“I liked what they had to say, and it made me feel like it will be a great fit,” Carr told Press Pass Sports after his social-media announcement. “I know I didn’t visit, and yes the distance was a huge factor, but taking risk is part of the game. I can’t wait to get there.”

Carr went to Texas Tech after playing his high school football in Canadian, Texas. In three seasons with the Red Raiders, Carr appeared in 13 games. Even as he played in four games in 2018, he was able to use a redshirt to save a year of eligibility.

Most of his time in Lubbock, Carr served as a blocking tight end or fullback. He did, though, catch a pair of passes for 16 yards as a true freshman.

Carr will be headed into the Hawaii football program as a graduate transfer. In addition to immediate eligibility this season, he’ll have another year of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.