In these weird times, leave it to Nick Saban, of all people, to put a smile on your face. And warm your heart.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Nick Saban was forced to utilize email for the first time. Ever. Now, the technologically-averse coach has spread his technological wings once again. For a very sweet cause, as it turns out.
Major Wooten (not his rank) is a 103-year-old World War II veteran who served in France. Then a Private First Class, he, along with hundreds of thousands of others (my maternal grandfather included) landed on Utah Beach during the D-Day invasion. The war hero is also a big fan of Alabama football, going back to 1938. He has lived in Birmingham for years as well..
Sadly, Wooten is in hospice care as his heart is failing.
This brings us to a Facebook post from Rick Karle of WVTM-TV in Birmingham.
One of Mr. Wooten’s dreams has been to meet Coach Nick Saban- his planned meeting with the coach was dashed weeks ago when COVID-19 hit. His chances of meeting the coach dwindled, as his days were numbered.
It looked as if Mr. Wooten would leave us last Saturday. As his family huddled and prayed, something amazing happened: Mr. Wooten climbed back, and God gave him another chance to talk with Coach Saban.
And, just like that, Major Wooten and Nick Saban hooked up. On FaceTime, of all places.
surprises 103-yr-old WWII vet w/ FaceTime call!
Major Wooten of Cullman, AL is in hospice, has dreamed of meeting the coach for years.
Details
#Bama #RollTide @USArmy #GoodNews pic.twitter.com/Vs8tuliIDP
— Rick Karle WVTM 13 (@RickKarle) May 7, 2020
I don’t care who you or what team of which you’re a fan. That. Is. Awesome. And sweet.
And why is it so damn dusty in here…