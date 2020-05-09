Toledo football
Cincinnati DB Noah Hamlin set to transfer to Toledo

By John TaylorMay 9, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT
Noah Hamlin‘s rocky collegiate road will continue with some Toledo football MACtion.

Last summer, following an odd off-field incident, the erstwhile Cincinnati defensive back opted to place his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Nearly a year later, 247Sports.com reported that Hamlin has decided to transfer to Toledo.

Thus far, Toledo football officials have not yet added Hamlin to its roster.

On his Twitter bio, though, Hamlin has “Toledo, Ohio,” as his location.  There’s also the hashtag “#Rockets” listed.

It’s believed Hamlin will be permitted to play immediately for the Rockets.  He should have three years of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2019 campaign.

Coming out of high school in Clairton, Penn., Hamlin was a three-star 2017 signee.  He was the No. 28 prospect regardless of position in his home state.  Only three recruits on the defensive side of the ball were rated higher than Hamlin that year for the Bearcats.

Hamlin took a redshirt as a true freshman.  In 2018, Hamlin appeared in 13 games.  He was credited with three tackles and one pass defensed that year.

His most noteworthy “accomplishment,” though, came off the field.

In early July of last year, Hamlin was arrested on misdemeanor counts of underage drinking, driving under the influence and carrying a fake ID. He was also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a felony.

The incident happened in Hamlin’s hometown.  On his 20th birthday.

Hamlin was indefinitely suspended as a result of the arrest and charges.  Shortly thereafter, he decided to transfer from the Bearcats.

Tennessee adds yet another four-star commit to 2021 recruiting haul

Tennessee football
By John TaylorMay 9, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT
When it comes to Tennessee on the football recruiting trail, you can’t stop them.  You can only hope to contain them.  And even that is dicey at the moment.

To recap:

Two Sundays ago, five-star defensive end Dylan Brooks, the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama, committed to the Tennessee football program.  A day later, four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson did the same.  The day after that, four-star wide receiver Julian Nixon did the same. The Thursday before that, the nation’s top junior college running backTiyon Evans, followed suit.  That same day, Tennessee landed its biggest football recruiting fish in five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis.  Then, a week after Brooks’ commitment, they landed two more — three-star defensive back De’Shawn Rucker and four-star running back Cody Brown.  Earlier this week, guess what? Yep, another commitment.  This one from three-star offensive lineman Colby Smith.

Saturday afternoon, Tennessee added yet another commitment to its 2021 football recruiting class.  On Twitter, KaTron Evans gave his verbal to the Volunteers.

That gives the Vols nine verbals in just under two weeks.

Evans is a four-star 2021 prospect.  The 6-4, 320-pound Baltimore high schooler is the No. 9 defensive tackle on the 247Sports.com composite.  He’s also the No. 9 player regardless of position in the state of Maryland.

Auburn, Florida, Georgia and USC were among the lineman’s finalists.

Tennessee now has 19 commitments in its 2021 recruiting class, the most of any school.  Two of those commits are five-stars, while another five are four-stars.

With this latest commitment, the Vols will maintain the No. 2 2021 class, behind only top-ranked Ohio State.  They had previously leapfrogged North Carolina to move into that No. 2 hole. They are roughly 67 points behind OSU, though, as the Buckeyes are putting together a historic class.  Obviously, it’s also the top class in the SEC.  Next up?  Florida at No. 5, followed by Georgia at No. 17.

TCU pulls in Oklahoma transfer Mark Jackson Jr.

Oklahoma football
By John TaylorMay 9, 2020, 5:15 PM EDT
Mark Jackson Jr. may have left Oklahoma, but he’ll continue his football career in the Big 12.  Reportedly.

Earlier this offseason, Jackson began the process of leaving the Oklahoma football program by entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.  This week, the linebacker continued that process by committing to TCU.

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football was the first to report the move.  247Sports.com subsequently confirmed the development.

According to the latter website, Jackson would move from linebacker to defensive end for the Horned Frogs.

Jackson was a four-star member of the Oklahoma football Class of 2016.  The Texas native was rated as the No. 13 weakside defensive end in the country.  He was also the No. 31 player regardless of position in the Lone Star State.

During his four seasons with the Sooners, Jackson appeared in 32 games.  He started seven of those, with all seven coming in 2018.  Because he played in just four games this past season, Jackson was able to take a redshirt and save a season of eligibility.

All told, Jackson was credited with 54 tackles, eight tackles for loss, four sacks, one pass defensed and one forced fumble.  In 2018, he set career-highs with 43 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks.

As a graduate transfer, Jackson is eligible to play immediately for the Horned Frogs.  That also means he could take the field against his old school this season as TCU is set to host Oklahoma Oct. 31 at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Jackson is at least the fourth FBS transfer TCU has pulled in this cycle.  They’ve also seen a handful of players enter the portal as well.  Quarterback Justin Rogers was one of those, ultimately landing at UNLV.  Defensive end Adam Plant will join Rogers at UNLV as well.

Minnesota’s Casey O’Brien is now a five-time kicker of cancer’s ass

Minnesota Casey O'Brien
By John TaylorMay 9, 2020, 2:28 PM EDT
Thanks to courageous Minnesota football player Casey O’Brien, we have back-to-back heartwarming stories in the midst of all of this heartbreak.

At the age of 13, O’Brien was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.  As his official Minnesota bio states, O’Brien “has beaten cancer four times (including bouts in high school and college)… after numerous rounds of chemotherapy and treatment to continue his career as a holder.”

Ultimately, O’Brien, whose father had worked for the university’s football department at one point, walked on at Minnesota and redshirted as a true freshman in 2017, then didn’t see the field the following season.  Through six games for the Gophers this past season, that had remained the case — until Week 8.  In a romp over Rutgers that kept Minnesota unbeaten at 7-0, O’Brien held for not one but two point-after attempts, including one in which he looked like a veteran of dozens of games in flawlessly handling a bad snap.

In late November, however, O’Brien took to Twitter to reveal that “[e]arlier today I had my three-month scans and the doctors found a small spot in one of my lungs.”

“They are not sure what it is, but they want to remove it this week so they can test it,” the redshirt sophomore wrote, adding, “I am looking forward to returning to the field soon.”

Now, fast-forward a little over five months.  On Twitter Friday, O’Brien revealed that he has kicked cancer’s ass. Again.  And is now a five-time survivor of the insidious disease.

“God has taken care of me again!” O’Brien wrote, while also thanking his “HERO doctors and nurses.”

Added the Minnesota football player, “Can’t wait to go play football again.”

God bless Casey O’Brien.  And God bless all of our healthcare workers.

Mark Emmert, conferences don’t appear to be on same page when it comes to sports being played without students on campus

NCAA
By John TaylorMay 9, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT
Imagine that, inconsistency when it comes to something involving the NCAA.

in mid-April, the College Football Playoff Management Committee, which consists of the 10 FBS commissioners as well as Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, made it clear that if there are no students on campus there would be no sports. “Our players are students. If we’re not in college, we’re not having contests,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby stated at the time.

Friday, NCAA president Mark Emmert reiterated that stance.

“All of the commissioners and every president that I’ve talked to is in clear agreement: If you don’t have students on campus, you don’t have student-athletes on campus,” Emmert said during an interview on the official NCAA Twitter account. “That doesn’t mean [the school] has to be up and running in the full normal model, but you have to treat the health and well-being of the athletes at least as much as the regular students. … If a school doesn’t reopen, then they’re not going to be playing sports. It’s really that simple.”

The only problem with that?  Bowlsby contradicted that stance — and his own stance of a month ago — in speaking to The Stadium‘s Brett McMurphy.

“Going to class in an online sense is satisfactory,” the commissioner said when discussing the return of college sports. “There’s room for that to happen. School has to be in session, student-athletes have to be going to class.”

Bowlsby further expounded on the online-only aspect as it relates to sports in an interview with WVMetroNews.

School has to be in session because football players on college teams are student-athletes. You have to be going to college. That doesn’t necessarily mean that if the new normal becomes online education, in part or in whole, that football players or volleyball players or soccer players couldn’t be taking classes online just like the rest of the students.

“I suspect some institutions may be a hundred percent online. And if they are, and if that is also what student-athletes are doing, I think that meets the criteria.

Even Swarbrick allowed earlier this month that Notre Dame football players could return to campus ahead of the rest of the student body if in-person classes for the fall are approved.

One area of consensus among all concerned is that, if college football is played this season, it will be much different.  As in, you won’t see packed stadiums right away.

“Just because there’s some regulation that’s been lifted doesn’t mean that automatically means you should immediately put 105,000 fans in a football stadium,” Emmert said in his interview. “I think that the proper thing to do and the sensible thing to do is a phased approach. It’s plausible to me that early in the season, let’s just stick with football, you see a very limited fan access, but by later in the season, as things develop, hopefully in a very positive way, you all of sudden can see larger fan bases attending.”