Noah Hamlin‘s rocky collegiate road will continue with some Toledo football MACtion.

Last summer, following an odd off-field incident, the erstwhile Cincinnati defensive back opted to place his name into the NCAA transfer database. Nearly a year later, 247Sports.com reported that Hamlin has decided to transfer to Toledo.

Thus far, Toledo football officials have not yet added Hamlin to its roster.

On his Twitter bio, though, Hamlin has “Toledo, Ohio,” as his location. There’s also the hashtag “#Rockets” listed.

It’s believed Hamlin will be permitted to play immediately for the Rockets. He should have three years of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2019 campaign.

Coming out of high school in Clairton, Penn., Hamlin was a three-star 2017 signee. He was the No. 28 prospect regardless of position in his home state. Only three recruits on the defensive side of the ball were rated higher than Hamlin that year for the Bearcats.

Hamlin took a redshirt as a true freshman. In 2018, Hamlin appeared in 13 games. He was credited with three tackles and one pass defensed that year.

His most noteworthy “accomplishment,” though, came off the field.

In early July of last year, Hamlin was arrested on misdemeanor counts of underage drinking, driving under the influence and carrying a fake ID. He was also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a felony.

The incident happened in Hamlin’s hometown. On his 20th birthday.

Hamlin was indefinitely suspended as a result of the arrest and charges. Shortly thereafter, he decided to transfer from the Bearcats.