Go ahead and add the Wisconsin head football coach to the burgeoning list of athletics officials taking a financial hit.
The university Saturday morning announced that the athletics department “intends to implement a compensation and work reduction plan to include most of its employees in an effort to manage financial challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.” As one of Wisconsin athletics’ highest-earning employees, football coach Paul Chryst will take a 15-percent reduction in pay over the next six months.
According to the USA Today coaches salary database, Chryst made $4.15 million in 2019. That figure was ninth in the Big Ten.
UW athletic director Barry Alvarez and head men’s basketball coach Greg Gard will take the same 15-percent pay cut.
“Reducing compensation and work hours is obviously not something I want to see for any of our Badger Athletics family,” Alvarez said in a statement. “But we are facing the same financial challenges that other organizations across the country are. We are working hard to minimize the impact on our employees while responding to the realities of the situation created by the pandemic.
“I greatly appreciate our highest earners’ willingness to consider voluntarily accepting a temporary reduction in pay, as well as the rest of our staff who are sharing in this exercise by reducing their hours to help us navigate our way through these unprecedented times.”
Wisconsin is the fourth Big Ten school to make such a cut. The others are Michigan, Minnesota and Rutgers.
Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20-percent pay cut. Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.