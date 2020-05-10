Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

When it comes to this latest portal post, Arizona State is keeping it all in the football family.

DeAndre Pierce, it was reported in February, decided to transfer from Bosie State. Friday, Pierce was one of the graduating student-athletes feted by the athletic department on a Facebook broadcast. On that social media event, Pierce announced that he will finish his collegiate playing career with the Arizona State football team.

Earlier this year, Antonio Pierce was promoted to co-defensive coordinator for the Sun Devils, along with Marvin Lewis. Pierce, as you may have surmised, is the defensive back’s father.

It should be noted that the Arizona State football team has not yet confirmed the younger Pierce’s addition to the roster.

Pierce was a three-star member of the Broncos’ Class of 2016. The California native took a redshirt as a true freshman. In 2017, Pierce started 11 of the 14 games in which he played. He earned honorable mention All-Mountain West Conference honors for that season.

Then, the injuries hit.

The safety started four of the first five games in 2018 for the Broncos before a lacerated spleen sidelined him for the rest of the season. In 2019, Pierce started five games… but missed the other nine because of various injuries.

When healthy, Pierce was credited with 144 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six passed defensed, one sack and one interception.