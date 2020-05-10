When it comes to this latest portal post, Arizona State is keeping it all in the football family.
DeAndre Pierce, it was reported in February, decided to transfer from Bosie State. Friday, Pierce was one of the graduating student-athletes feted by the athletic department on a Facebook broadcast. On that social media event, Pierce announced that he will finish his collegiate playing career with the Arizona State football team.
Earlier this year, Antonio Pierce was promoted to co-defensive coordinator for the Sun Devils, along with Marvin Lewis. Pierce, as you may have surmised, is the defensive back’s father.
It should be noted that the Arizona State football team has not yet confirmed the younger Pierce’s addition to the roster.
Pierce was a three-star member of the Broncos’ Class of 2016. The California native took a redshirt as a true freshman. In 2017, Pierce started 11 of the 14 games in which he played. He earned honorable mention All-Mountain West Conference honors for that season.
Then, the injuries hit.
The safety started four of the first five games in 2018 for the Broncos before a lacerated spleen sidelined him for the rest of the season. In 2019, Pierce started five games… but missed the other nine because of various injuries.
When healthy, Pierce was credited with 144 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six passed defensed, one sack and one interception.
An Indiana football player is dealing with an unimaginable tragedy unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to reports, Cassondra M. Wilson, 45, was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting at her residence Friday night in Columbus, Ind. Saturday afternoon, her ex-husband, Troy O. Wilson, was found dead in Indianapolis.
Troy Wilson was being sought as a person of interest in his ex-wife’s apparent slaying. Police are labeling both deaths as suspicious.
Both Wilsons are the parents of Cam Wilson, a redshirt sophomore on the Indiana football team. Cam Wilson is a walk-on wide receiver with the Hoosiers.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Cam and his family,” Indiana head football coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “We’ve been in constant communication with Cam once we learned of this tragedy. He is a tremendous young man, and we will continue to assist and support him in any and all ways. We ask everyone to respect Cam and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”
Wilson started his collegiate career at FCS Illinois State. He transferred from the FCS school to the Illinois football program prior to the start of the 2018.
This past season, Wilson played in three games for the Hoosiers.
If you had Florida State as one of the next schools to be affected by the portal, collect your winnings. Or something.
Late this past week, reports started circulating that Mike Arnold would be entering the NCAA transfer database. On his personal Twitter account Friday night, the offensive lineman confirmed that has taken the first step in leaving Florida State by entering the portal.
“First I would like to thank Florida State University for giving me the opportunity and the experience to play and be at a big-time university,” Arnold wrote. “I love my brothers and will forever be a Nole.”
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
As many have before him, Arnold will potentially be leaving FSU as a graduate transfer. That will leave him with one season of eligibility. That he can use immediately at another FBS school, of course.
Arnold was a three-star 2016 signee. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.
The Florida native appeared in 28 games the past three seasons. He was the starting right guard for the Seminoles in 2018. All told, he started 13 games during his time in Tallahassee.
When it comes to Tennessee and its current football recruiting roll, we’re running out of superlatives
To recap (again):
Two Sundays ago, five-star defensive end Dylan Brooks, the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama, committed to the Tennessee football program. A day later, four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson did the same. The day after that, four-star wide receiver Julian Nixon did the same. The Thursday before that, the nation’s top junior college running back, Tiyon Evans, followed suit. That same day, Tennessee landed its biggest football recruiting fish in five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis. Then, a week after Brooks’ commitment, they landed two more — three-star defensive back De’Shawn Rucker and four-star running back Cody Brown. Earlier this week, guess what? Yep, another commitment. This one from three-star offensive lineman Colby Smith. Saturday afternoon, four-star defensive tackle KaTron Evans gave his verbal Herbie Hancock.
In an Instagram post wishing his mom a Happy Mother’s Days, Aaron Willis used her gift that he has committed to Tennessee football.
That gives the Vols a whopping 10 commitments in exactly two weeks.
Willis is a four-star 2021 prospect. The Maryland high schooler is the No. 9 outside linebacker in the country. He’s also the No. 4 player regardless of position in his home state.
Tennessee now has 20 total commitments in its 2021 football recruiting class, the most of any school. Two of those commits are five-stars, while another six are four-stars.
With this latest commitment, the Vols will maintain the No. 2 2021 class, behind only top-ranked Ohio State. They had previously leapfrogged North Carolina to move into that No. 2 hole. They are roughly 47 points behind OSU, though, as the Buckeyes are putting together a historic class. Obviously, it’s also the top class in the SEC. Next up? Florida at No. 5, followed by Georgia at No. 17.