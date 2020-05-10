Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 10, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: USC transfer QB Matt Fink denies he’s committed to Illinois

THE SYNOPSIS: After sniffing around the portal, the three-star 2016 signee stayed with the Trojans. In eight games in 2019, Fink completed 58-of-88 passes (65.9%) for 648 yards, four touchdowns, five interceptions. The redshirt senior started one of those contests.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Ex-Ohio State assistant Zach Smith arrested after incident at his children’s elementary school

THE SYNOPSIS: Train. Wreck.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Five Ole Miss transfers granted NCAA waivers to play in 2018

THE SYNOPSIS: In the wake of the Hugh Freeze scandal, a handful of Rebels decided to transfer. Shea Patterson cracked the immediate-eligibility door. His former teammates followed.

2018

THE HEADLINE: ESPN confirms Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland join MNF

THE SYNOPSIS: This hasn’t worked out in the NFL. At all. Hopefully, this ends with both returning to the college football game. Where they belong and excel.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Jim McElwain publicly confirms nude dude humping dead shark isn’t him

THE SYNOPSIS: This might be my favorite. Headline. Ever.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Texas Longhorns blanked in NFL Draft for first time since before World War II

THE SYNOPSIS: If I’m not mistaken, Texas A&M took great glee over this development. Which was kind of surprising. Or not.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban on Bob Stoops’ SEC comments: ‘I’ve got more important things to do’

THE SYNOPSIS: Stoops dared to challenge the perception that the SEC was widening the gap between itself and the rest of college football. Saban didn’t take kindly. The entire world moved on.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Two WVU starters popped for shoplifting Gatorade, Doritos

THE SYNOPSIS: It’s always 4:20 somewhere. Even in God’s Country. Especially in God’s Country, from the people I know.

2012

THE HEADLINE: FOX officially adds Gus Johnson to college football telecasts

THE SYNOPSIS: The G.O.A.T. who makes every game, every big play, a must-see event.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Big Ten reportedly extends offers to four schools, including Irish

THE SYNOPSIS: Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Rutgers were the schools in question. Nebraska and Rutgers ultimately joined the B1G. Missouri left the Big 12 for the SEC. Notre Dame, of course, is still a football independent.