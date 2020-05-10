college football
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Jim McElwain confirming he wasn’t the nude dude humping a dead shark

May 10, 2020
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 10, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: USC transfer QB Matt Fink denies he’s committed to Illinois
THE SYNOPSIS: After sniffing around the portal, the three-star 2016 signee stayed with the Trojans.  In eight games in 2019, Fink completed 58-of-88 passes (65.9%) for 648 yards, four touchdowns, five interceptions. The redshirt senior started one of those contests.

2019

THE HEADLINE: Ex-Ohio State assistant Zach Smith arrested after incident at his children’s elementary school
THE SYNOPSIS: Train. Wreck.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Five Ole Miss transfers granted NCAA waivers to play in 2018
THE SYNOPSIS: In the wake of the Hugh Freeze scandal, a handful of Rebels decided to transfer.  Shea Patterson cracked the immediate-eligibility door.  His former teammates followed.

2018

THE HEADLINE: ESPN confirms Joe Tessitore, Booger McFarland join MNF
THE SYNOPSIS: This hasn’t worked out in the NFL.  At all.  Hopefully, this ends with both returning to the college football game.  Where they belong and excel.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Jim McElwain publicly confirms nude dude humping dead shark isn’t him
THE SYNOPSIS: This might be my favorite.  Headline.  Ever.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Texas Longhorns blanked in NFL Draft for first time since before World War II
THE SYNOPSIS: If I’m not mistaken, Texas A&M took great glee over this development.  Which was kind of surprising.  Or not.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban on Bob Stoops’ SEC comments: ‘I’ve got more important things to do’
THE SYNOPSIS: Stoops dared to challenge the perception that the SEC was widening the gap between itself and the rest of college football.  Saban didn’t take kindly.  The entire world moved on.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Two WVU starters popped for shoplifting Gatorade, Doritos
THE SYNOPSIS: It’s always 4:20 somewhere.  Even in God’s Country.  Especially in God’s Country, from the people I know.

2012

THE HEADLINE: FOX officially adds Gus Johnson to college football telecasts
THE SYNOPSIS: The G.O.A.T. who makes every game, every big play, a must-see event.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Big Ten reportedly extends offers to four schools, including Irish
THE SYNOPSIS: Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Rutgers were the schools in question. Nebraska and Rutgers ultimately joined the B1G.  Missouri left the Big 12 for the SEC.  Notre Dame, of course, is still a football independent.

Tennessee adds 10th 2021 commitment the past two weeks

Tennessee football
May 10, 2020
When it comes to Tennessee and its current football recruiting roll, we’re running out of superlatives

To recap (again):

Two Sundays ago, five-star defensive end Dylan Brooks, the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama, committed to the Tennessee football program.  A day later, four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson did the same.  The day after that, four-star wide receiver Julian Nixon did the same. The Thursday before that, the nation’s top junior college running backTiyon Evans, followed suit.  That same day, Tennessee landed its biggest football recruiting fish in five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis.  Then, a week after Brooks’ commitment, they landed two more — three-star defensive back De’Shawn Rucker and four-star running back Cody Brown.  Earlier this week, guess what? Yep, another commitment.  This one from three-star offensive lineman Colby SmithSaturday afternoon, four-star defensive tackle KaTron Evans gave his verbal Herbie Hancock.

In an Instagram post wishing his mom a Happy Mother’s Days, Aaron Willis used her gift that he has committed to Tennessee football.

That gives the Vols a whopping 10 commitments in exactly two weeks.

 

I love you.. this for you Happy Mother’s Day ❤️

Willis is a four-star 2021 prospect.  The Maryland high schooler is the No. 9 outside linebacker in the country.  He’s also the No. 4 player regardless of position in his home state.

Tennessee now has 20 total commitments in its 2021 football recruiting class, the most of any school.  Two of those commits are five-stars, while another six are four-stars.

With this latest commitment, the Vols will maintain the No. 2 2021 class, behind only top-ranked Ohio State.  They had previously leapfrogged North Carolina to move into that No. 2 hole. They are roughly 47 points behind OSU, though, as the Buckeyes are putting together a historic class.  Obviously, it’s also the top class in the SEC.  Next up?  Florida at No. 5, followed by Georgia at No. 17.

Four-star 2020 Florida signee Issiah Walker transfers to Miami

Florida football
May 10, 2020
For one erstwhile Florida Gators player, that didn’t take long to find a new college football home.  At all.

In October, Issiah Walker committed to the Florida football team.  Two months later, he signed with the Gators during the Early Signing Period.  This past Monday, however, it was reported that the offensive lineman had entered the NCAA transfer database.

Less than a week later, though, Walker took to Twitter to announce his landing spot.  Miami, as it turns out.

The move will serve as a homecoming as Walker played his high school football at Miami Norland.

Walker was a four-star member of the Florida football Class of 2020.  He is rated as the No. 15 offensive tackle in the country.  The Miami, Fla., product was the No. 24 prospect in that state regardless of position.

No other offensive line in the Gators’ last class was rated higher than Walker.

Walker had originally committed to South Carolina before flipping to the SEC East rival.  Visits to UF and USC were the only ones taken by Walker.  At the moment, because of the coronavirus pandemic, in-person visits are prohibited.  The earliest those could resume is May 31.

Barring the unexpected, Walker will have to sit out the 2020 season.

 

Texas Tech transfer TE Tyler Carr trading Lubbock for Honolulu

Hawaii football
May 9, 2020
Trading Lubbock and Texas Tech for Honolulu and Hawaii football?  Yep, I get it.

Tyler Carr decided in January to transfer from Texas Tech.  Prior to the NCAA shutting down in-person recruiting in mid-March, the tight end was able to take multiple visits with Hawaii football coaches.  This past week, those efforts paid off as Carr announced on Twitter that he has committed to Hawaii football.

“To start out, I would like to thank all of the coaches from different colleges who have reached out and offered me the opportunity to play at their school,” Carr wrote. “After several months of praying and thinking about where my next home will be, I am excited to say I have found that place!”

“So after speaking with [offensive coordinator G.J.] Kinne and [head coach Todd] Graham, I will be committing to play football at The University of Hawaii.”

“I liked what they had to say, and it made me feel like it will be a great fit,” Carr told Press Pass Sports after his social-media announcement. “I know I didn’t visit, and yes the distance was a huge factor, but taking risk is part of the game. I can’t wait to get there.”

Carr went to Texas Tech after playing his high school football in Canadian, Texas.  In three seasons with the Red Raiders, Carr appeared in 13 games.  Even as he played in four games in 2018, he was able to use a redshirt to save a year of eligibility.

Most of his time in Lubbock, Carr served as a blocking tight end or fullback.  He did, though, catch a pair of passes for 16 yards as a true freshman.

Carr will be headed into the Hawaii football program as a graduate transfer.  In addition to immediate eligibility this season, he’ll have another year of eligibility to use in 2021 as well.

Cincinnati DB Noah Hamlin set to transfer to Toledo

Toledo football
May 9, 2020
Noah Hamlin‘s rocky collegiate road will continue with some Toledo football MACtion.

Last summer, following an odd off-field incident, the erstwhile Cincinnati defensive back opted to place his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Nearly a year later, 247Sports.com reported that Hamlin has decided to transfer to Toledo.

Thus far, Toledo football officials have not yet added Hamlin to its roster.

On his Twitter bio, though, Hamlin has “Toledo, Ohio,” as his location.  There’s also the hashtag “#Rockets” listed.

It’s believed Hamlin will be permitted to play immediately for the Rockets.  He should have three years of eligibility remaining after sitting out the 2019 campaign.

Coming out of high school in Clairton, Penn., Hamlin was a three-star 2017 signee.  He was the No. 28 prospect regardless of position in his home state.  Only three recruits on the defensive side of the ball were rated higher than Hamlin that year for the Bearcats.

Hamlin took a redshirt as a true freshman.  In 2018, Hamlin appeared in 13 games.  He was credited with three tackles and one pass defensed that year.

His most noteworthy “accomplishment,” though, came off the field.

In early July of last year, Hamlin was arrested on misdemeanor counts of underage drinking, driving under the influence and carrying a fake ID. He was also charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a felony.

The incident happened in Hamlin’s hometown.  On his 20th birthday.

Hamlin was indefinitely suspended as a result of the arrest and charges.  Shortly thereafter, he decided to transfer from the Bearcats.