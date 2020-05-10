The offseason upheaval of the East Carolina football roster continues.
In mid-February, starting defensive end Chance Purvis was arrested on a felony kidnapping charge and suspended. This week, his name was officially removed from the East Carolina football roster. Earlier this month, Daniel Charles entered the transfer portal. Back in February, the starting safety was indefinitely suspended from the East Carolina football team for unspecified violations of team rules.
Friday, it was confirmed that Cortez Herrin is now in the transfer portal as well. As was the case with Charles and Purvis, the offensive lineman was removed from ECU roster as well.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
That said, the circumstances surrounding Herrin’s impending departure make it unlikely he’ll return.
In mid-January, Herrin was arrested on one felony count of possession with the intent to sell or distribute. He’s also facing a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
When healthy, Herrin has been a part-time or full-time starter at left guard for ECU the past three seasons.
In 2018, Houston started all 12 games for the Pirates. He made five starts in 2017 as well. A knee injury in 2019 helped limit him to five just starts.
East Carolina is coming off a 4-8 football campaign in the first year under head coach Mike Houston. Since winning 18 games in 2013-14, the Pirates have won a combined 18 games the past five seasons.
One erstwhile Nebraska football player has found himself a new home. Unofficially.
This past week, Xavier Trevino was one of three Nebraska football offensive linemen to enter the NCAA transfer database. Late this past week, Trevino confirmed that he will continue his playing career at North Dakota.
Because he is leaving the Cornhuskers as a walk-on, Trevino will be eligible to play for the FCS school in 2020. He will also be on scholarship with the Fighting Hawks*.
Trevino left the Nebraska football program just a couple of months after enrolling early at the university.
“Leaving after only a semester was never planned, but I have to do what’s best for myself and most importantly my family,” Trevino wrote. “Being raised in Lincoln, you know how special Nebraska football is here. It was a blessing just getting a semester here.
“With that being said, I have found a new home that I’m going to represent day in and day out. … I can’t wait to get up to my new home in Grand Forks and get to work with my new family.
“I can’t thank my friends and family enough for keeping my mind clear and supporting me throughout this big decision. Lastly, thank you God for guiding me and allowing me to trust my heart.”
The other two linemen, also walk-ons, who joined Trevino in the portal are Josh Wegener and AJ Forbes. They are three of a handful of players who left the Nebraska football team this offseason.
(*Yes, FCS schools continue to have better nicknames than their FBS counterparts.)
An Indiana football player is dealing with an unimaginable tragedy unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic.
According to reports, Cassondra M. Wilson, 45, was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting at her residence Friday night in Columbus, Ind. Saturday afternoon, her ex-husband, Troy O. Wilson, was found dead in Indianapolis.
Troy Wilson was being sought as a person of interest in his ex-wife’s apparent slaying. Police are labeling both deaths as suspicious.
Both Wilsons are the parents of Cam Wilson, a redshirt sophomore on the Indiana football team. Cam Wilson is a walk-on wide receiver with the Hoosiers.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Cam and his family,” Indiana head football coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “We’ve been in constant communication with Cam once we learned of this tragedy. He is a tremendous young man, and we will continue to assist and support him in any and all ways. We ask everyone to respect Cam and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”
Wilson started his collegiate career at FCS Illinois State. He transferred from the FCS school to the Illinois football program prior to the start of the 2018.
This past season, Wilson played in three games for the Hoosiers.
To (again) paraphrase the late, great John Wayne, and when it comes to Tennessee on the football recruiting trail of late, this is gettin’ to be re-goshdarn-diculous.
To recap (again):
Two Sundays ago, five-star defensive end Dylan Brooks, the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama, committed to the Tennessee football program. A day later, four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson did the same. The day after that, four-star wide receiver Julian Nixon did the same. The Thursday before that, the nation’s top junior college running back, Tiyon Evans, followed suit. That same day, Tennessee landed its biggest football recruiting fish in five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis. Then, a week after Brooks’ commitment, they landed two more — three-star defensive back De’Shawn Rucker and four-star running back Cody Brown. Earlier this week, guess what? Yep, another commitment. This one from three-star offensive lineman Colby Smith. Saturday afternoon, four-star defensive tackle KaTron Evans gave his verbal Herbie Hancock. Earlier Sunday, four-star linebacker Aaron Willis did the verbal deed.
In a video posted to his Twitter account, Kaidon Salter confirmed that he too is headed to the Tennessee football team. Salter opted for UT over Auburn and Baylor.
That gives the Vols 11 commitments in exactly two weeks.
Salter is a four-star 2021 prospect. The Texas high schooler is rated as the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in the country.
Tennessee now has 21 total commitments in its 2021 football recruiting class, the most of any school. Ohio State, which has the top-ranked class, is next with 17. Two of UT’s commits are five-stars, while another seven are four-stars.
With this latest commitment, the Vols will maintain the No. 2 2021 class. They had previously leapfrogged North Carolina to move into that No. 2 hole. They are roughly 43 points behind OSU, though, as the Buckeyes are putting together a historic class. Obviously, it’s also the top class in the SEC. Next up? Florida at No. 5, followed by Georgia at No. 17.
If you had Florida State as one of the next schools to be affected by the portal, collect your winnings. Or something.
Late this past week, reports started circulating that Mike Arnold would be entering the NCAA transfer database. On his personal Twitter account Friday night, the offensive lineman confirmed that has taken the first step in leaving Florida State by entering the portal.
“First I would like to thank Florida State University for giving me the opportunity and the experience to play and be at a big-time university,” Arnold wrote. “I love my brothers and will forever be a Nole.”
As many have before him, Arnold will potentially be leaving FSU as a graduate transfer. That will leave him with one season of eligibility. That he can use immediately at another FBS school, of course.
Arnold was a three-star 2016 signee. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.
The Florida native appeared in 28 games the past three seasons. He was the starting right guard for the Seminoles in 2018. All told, he started 13 games during his time in Tallahassee.