The offseason upheaval of the East Carolina football roster continues.

In mid-February, starting defensive end Chance Purvis was arrested on a felony kidnapping charge and suspended. This week, his name was officially removed from the East Carolina football roster. Earlier this month, Daniel Charles entered the transfer portal. Back in February, the starting safety was indefinitely suspended from the East Carolina football team for unspecified violations of team rules.

Friday, it was confirmed that Cortez Herrin is now in the transfer portal as well. As was the case with Charles and Purvis, the offensive lineman was removed from ECU roster as well.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

That said, the circumstances surrounding Herrin’s impending departure make it unlikely he’ll return.

In mid-January, Herrin was arrested on one felony count of possession with the intent to sell or distribute. He’s also facing a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

When healthy, Herrin has been a part-time or full-time starter at left guard for ECU the past three seasons.

In 2018, Houston started all 12 games for the Pirates. He made five starts in 2017 as well. A knee injury in 2019 helped limit him to five just starts.

East Carolina is coming off a 4-8 football campaign in the first year under head coach Mike Houston. Since winning 18 games in 2013-14, the Pirates have won a combined 18 games the past five seasons.