Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you had Florida State as one of the next schools to be affected by the portal, collect your winnings. Or something.

Late this past week, reports started circulating that Mike Arnold would be entering the NCAA transfer database. On his personal Twitter account Friday night, the offensive lineman confirmed that has taken the first step in leaving Florida State by entering the portal.

“First I would like to thank Florida State University for giving me the opportunity and the experience to play and be at a big-time university,” Arnold wrote. “I love my brothers and will forever be a Nole.”

I have officially entered my name in the transfer portal , first I would like to thank Florida State University for giving me the opportunity and the experience to play and be at a big time university. I love my brothers and forever will be a Nole 🍢. 72✌🏾 — _greazy_ (@mikeselfmade26) May 9, 2020

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

As many have before him, Arnold will potentially be leaving FSU as a graduate transfer. That will leave him with one season of eligibility. That he can use immediately at another FBS school, of course.

Arnold was a three-star 2016 signee. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.

The Florida native appeared in 28 games the past three seasons. He was the starting right guard for the Seminoles in 2018. All told, he started 13 games during his time in Tallahassee.