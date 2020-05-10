Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

An Indiana football player is dealing with an unimaginable tragedy unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, Cassondra M. Wilson, 45, was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting at her residence Friday night in Columbus, Ind. Saturday afternoon, her ex-husband, Troy O. Wilson, was found dead in Indianapolis.

Troy Wilson was being sought as a person of interest in his ex-wife’s apparent slaying. Police are labeling both deaths as suspicious.

Both Wilsons are the parents of Cam Wilson, a redshirt sophomore on the Indiana football team. Cam Wilson is a walk-on wide receiver with the Hoosiers.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Cam and his family,” Indiana head football coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “We’ve been in constant communication with Cam once we learned of this tragedy. He is a tremendous young man, and we will continue to assist and support him in any and all ways. We ask everyone to respect Cam and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Wilson started his collegiate career at FCS Illinois State. He transferred from the FCS school to the Illinois football program prior to the start of the 2018.

This past season, Wilson played in three games for the Hoosiers.