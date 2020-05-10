Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

To (again) paraphrase the late, great John Wayne, and when it comes to Tennessee on the football recruiting trail of late, this is gettin’ to be re-goshdarn-diculous.

To recap (again):

Two Sundays ago, five-star defensive end Dylan Brooks, the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama, committed to the Tennessee football program. A day later, four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson did the same. The day after that, four-star wide receiver Julian Nixon did the same. The Thursday before that, the nation’s top junior college running back, Tiyon Evans, followed suit. That same day, Tennessee landed its biggest football recruiting fish in five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis. Then, a week after Brooks’ commitment, they landed two more — three-star defensive back De’Shawn Rucker and four-star running back Cody Brown. Earlier this week, guess what? Yep, another commitment. This one from three-star offensive lineman Colby Smith. Saturday afternoon, four-star defensive tackle KaTron Evans gave his verbal Herbie Hancock. Earlier Sunday, four-star linebacker Aaron Willis did the verbal deed.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Kaidon Salter confirmed that he too is headed to the Tennessee football team. Salter opted for UT over Auburn and Baylor.

That gives the Vols 11 commitments in exactly two weeks.

Salter is a four-star 2021 prospect. The Texas high schooler is rated as the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in the country.

Tennessee now has 21 total commitments in its 2021 football recruiting class, the most of any school. Ohio State, which has the top-ranked class, is next with 17. Two of UT’s commits are five-stars, while another seven are four-stars.

With this latest commitment, the Vols will maintain the No. 2 2021 class. They had previously leapfrogged North Carolina to move into that No. 2 hole. They are roughly 43 points behind OSU, though, as the Buckeyes are putting together a historic class. Obviously, it’s also the top class in the SEC. Next up? Florida at No. 5, followed by Georgia at No. 17.