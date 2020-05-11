college football
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Wisconsin surfacing as the favorite to land NC State transfer QB Russell Wilson

May 11, 2020
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 11, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Asked about NFL, James Franklin says he’s in ‘unbelievable situation’ at Penn State
THE SYNOPSIS: Franklin is one of a handful of coaches that’s consistently linked to the NFL.  Kind of like Matt Rhule, actually.  For now, though, unlike Rhule, the Penn State coach has resisted the lure of the professional ranks.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Alabama blocking GRAD TRANSFER Brandon Kennedy from SEC schools
THE SYNOPSIS: Blocking college football players who have already graduated never, ever made any sense to me.  Thankfully, this petty practice is (mostly) a thing of the past.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Jim Harbaugh expresses concern over paying college athletes
THE SYNOPSIS: Harbaugh was referring to college football players being paid directly by the university.  Which would, of course, make them employees of the school.  The Michigan coach is, though, a champion of the NIL issue.  This past week, he also proposed sweeping changes to draft eligibility.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma extends Lincoln Riley’s contract through 2019
THE SYNOPSIS: Riley’s contract was extended again in 2019.  He’s now signed through Jan. 31, 2024.  His salary of $6.3 million in 2019 was ninth nationally and second among Big 12 coaches.  The 36-year-old Riley is 36-6 in three seasons as the Sooners’ head coach

2016

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma Supreme Court rules Joe Mixon video part of public record
THE SYNOPSIS: The Oklahoma running back was caught on tape leveling a woman with a single punch during a bar incident.  Mixon is now a star for the Cincinnati Bengals.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Seminoles reportedly favorites to land Everett Golson
THE SYNOPSIS: Florida State did indeed win the Golson Transfer Sweepstakes. In his lone season with the Seminoles, Golson threw for 1,778 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

2014

THE HEADLINE: It is not Florida State’s job to watch Winston 24/7, but his dad says it is
THE SYNOPSIS: With the Johnny Manziel circus off to the NFL, Jameis Winston became the most high-profile star of the college football show.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Russell Wilson reportedly looking to Bucky for transfer
THE SYNOPSIS: The star quarterback did indeed transfer from NC State to Wisconsin.  Wilson opted for Wisky over Auburn.  And minor league baseball.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Pete Carroll ‘would be surprised’ if USC were hit by sanctions
THE SYNOPSIS: Surprise! One month after the current Seattle Seahawks and former USC head coach made those comments, the NCAA hammered the Trojans football program. The sanctions, related to the Reggie Bush imbroglio, included a two-year bowl ban and significant scholarship reductions.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Boise’s Petersen takes pay cut with extension
THE SYNOPSIS: This headline popped up amidst myriad college football coaches taking pay cuts.  This one, though, was different. In his first four seasons with the Broncos, Chris Petersen went 49-4.  Included in that were two undefeated seasons. Petersen was scheduled to make $1.3 million in 2010.  Instead, he allowed that salary to be cut to $1.28 million.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer Puts Program in Hands of Strength Coach Marotti
THE SYNOPSIS: Mickey Marotti remains Ohio State’s strength coach to this day.  And he’s the highest-paid in the business.

Another East Carolina football player with off-field issues enters transfer portal

East Carolina football
May 10, 2020
The offseason upheaval of the East Carolina football roster continues.

In mid-February, starting defensive end Chance Purvis was arrested on a felony kidnapping charge and suspended.  This week, his name was officially removed from the East Carolina football roster.  Earlier this month, Daniel Charles entered the transfer portal. Back in February, the starting safety was indefinitely suspended from the East Carolina football team for unspecified violations of team rules.

Friday, it was confirmed that Cortez Herrin is now in the transfer portal as well.  As was the case with Charles and Purvis, the offensive lineman was removed from ECU roster as well.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

That said, the circumstances surrounding Herrin’s impending departure make it unlikely he’ll return.

In mid-January, Herrin was arrested on one felony count of possession with the intent to sell or distribute.  He’s also facing a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

When healthy, Herrin has been a part-time or full-time starter at left guard for ECU the past three seasons.

In 2018, Houston started all 12 games for the Pirates.  He made five starts in 2017 as well.  A knee injury in 2019 helped limit him to five just starts.

East Carolina is coming off a 4-8 football campaign in the first year under head coach Mike Houston.  Since winning 18 games in 2013-14, the Pirates have won a combined 18 games the past five seasons.

One of three Nebraska offensive lineman who entered the portal this week tweets move to FCS

Nebraska football
May 10, 2020
One erstwhile Nebraska football player has found himself a new home.  Unofficially.

This past week, Xavier Trevino was one of three Nebraska football offensive linemen to enter the NCAA transfer database.  Late this past week, Trevino confirmed that he will continue his playing career at North Dakota.

Because he is leaving the Cornhuskers as a walk-on, Trevino will be eligible to play for the FCS school in 2020.  He will also be on scholarship with the Fighting Hawks*.

Trevino left the Nebraska football program just a couple of months after enrolling early at the university.

“Leaving after only a semester was never planned, but I have to do what’s best for myself and most importantly my family,” Trevino wrote. “Being raised in Lincoln, you know how special Nebraska football is here.  It was a blessing just getting a semester here.

“With that being said, I have found a new home that I’m going to represent day in and day out. … I can’t wait to get up to my new home in Grand Forks and get to work with my new family.

“I can’t thank my friends and family enough for keeping my mind clear and supporting me throughout this big decision.  Lastly, thank you God for guiding me and allowing me to trust my heart.”

The other two linemen, also walk-ons, who joined Trevino in the portal are Josh Wegener and AJ Forbes.  They are three of a handful of players who left the Nebraska football team this offseason.

(*Yes, FCS schools continue to have better nicknames than their FBS counterparts.)

Police investigating ‘suspicious deaths’ of parents of Indiana WR Cam Wilson

Indiana football
May 10, 2020
An Indiana football player is dealing with an unimaginable tragedy unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to reports, Cassondra M. Wilson, 45, was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting at her residence Friday night in Columbus, Ind.  Saturday afternoon, her ex-husband, Troy O. Wilson, was found dead in Indianapolis.

Troy Wilson was being sought as a person of interest in his ex-wife’s apparent slaying.  Police are labeling both deaths as suspicious.

Both Wilsons are the parents of Cam Wilson, a redshirt sophomore on the Indiana football team.  Cam Wilson is a walk-on wide receiver with the Hoosiers.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Cam and his family,” Indiana head football coach Tom Allen said in a statement. “We’ve been in constant communication with Cam once we learned of this tragedy. He is a tremendous young man, and we will continue to assist and support him in any and all ways. We ask everyone to respect Cam and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Wilson started his collegiate career at FCS Illinois State.  He transferred from the FCS school to the Illinois football program prior to the start of the 2018.

This past season, Wilson played in three games for the Hoosiers.

Lather, rinse, repeat: Four-star QB makes it 11 2021 commits for Tennessee football over the past two weeks

Tennessee football
May 10, 2020
3 Comments

To (again) paraphrase the late, great John Wayne, and when it comes to Tennessee on the football recruiting trail of late, this is gettin’ to be re-goshdarn-diculous.

To recap (again):

Two Sundays ago, five-star defensive end Dylan Brooks, the No. 1 player in the state of Alabama, committed to the Tennessee football program.  A day later, four-star defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson did the same.  The day after that, four-star wide receiver Julian Nixon did the same. The Thursday before that, the nation’s top junior college running backTiyon Evans, followed suit.  That same day, Tennessee landed its biggest football recruiting fish in five-star linebacker Terrence Lewis.  Then, a week after Brooks’ commitment, they landed two more — three-star defensive back De’Shawn Rucker and four-star running back Cody Brown.  Earlier this week, guess what? Yep, another commitment.  This one from three-star offensive lineman Colby Smith.  Saturday afternoon, four-star defensive tackle KaTron Evans gave his verbal Herbie Hancock Earlier Sunday, four-star linebacker Aaron Willis did the verbal deed.

In a video posted to his Twitter account, Kaidon Salter confirmed that he too is headed to the Tennessee football team.  Salter opted for UT over Auburn and Baylor.

That gives the Vols 11 commitments in exactly two weeks.

Salter is a four-star 2021 prospect.  The Texas high schooler is rated as the No. 10 dual-threat quarterback in the country.

Tennessee now has 21 total commitments in its 2021 football recruiting class, the most of any school.  Ohio State, which has the top-ranked class, is next with 17.  Two of UT’s commits are five-stars, while another seven are four-stars.

With this latest commitment, the Vols will maintain the No. 2 2021 class.  They had previously leapfrogged North Carolina to move into that No. 2 hole. They are roughly 43 points behind OSU, though, as the Buckeyes are putting together a historic class.  Obviously, it’s also the top class in the SEC.  Next up?  Florida at No. 5, followed by Georgia at No. 17.