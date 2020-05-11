The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 11, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Asked about NFL, James Franklin says he’s in ‘unbelievable situation’ at Penn State

THE SYNOPSIS: Franklin is one of a handful of coaches that’s consistently linked to the NFL. Kind of like Matt Rhule, actually. For now, though, unlike Rhule, the Penn State coach has resisted the lure of the professional ranks.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Alabama blocking GRAD TRANSFER Brandon Kennedy from SEC schools

THE SYNOPSIS: Blocking college football players who have already graduated never, ever made any sense to me. Thankfully, this petty practice is (mostly) a thing of the past.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Jim Harbaugh expresses concern over paying college athletes

THE SYNOPSIS: Harbaugh was referring to college football players being paid directly by the university. Which would, of course, make them employees of the school. The Michigan coach is, though, a champion of the NIL issue. This past week, he also proposed sweeping changes to draft eligibility.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma extends Lincoln Riley’s contract through 2019

THE SYNOPSIS: Riley’s contract was extended again in 2019. He’s now signed through Jan. 31, 2024. His salary of $6.3 million in 2019 was ninth nationally and second among Big 12 coaches. The 36-year-old Riley is 36-6 in three seasons as the Sooners’ head coach

2016

THE HEADLINE: Oklahoma Supreme Court rules Joe Mixon video part of public record

THE SYNOPSIS: The Oklahoma running back was caught on tape leveling a woman with a single punch during a bar incident. Mixon is now a star for the Cincinnati Bengals.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Seminoles reportedly favorites to land Everett Golson

THE SYNOPSIS: Florida State did indeed win the Golson Transfer Sweepstakes. In his lone season with the Seminoles, Golson threw for 1,778 yards, 11 touchdowns and three interceptions.

2014

THE HEADLINE: It is not Florida State’s job to watch Winston 24/7, but his dad says it is

THE SYNOPSIS: With the Johnny Manziel circus off to the NFL, Jameis Winston became the most high-profile star of the college football show.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Russell Wilson reportedly looking to Bucky for transfer

THE SYNOPSIS: The star quarterback did indeed transfer from NC State to Wisconsin. Wilson opted for Wisky over Auburn. And minor league baseball.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Pete Carroll ‘would be surprised’ if USC were hit by sanctions

THE SYNOPSIS: Surprise! One month after the current Seattle Seahawks and former USC head coach made those comments, the NCAA hammered the Trojans football program. The sanctions, related to the Reggie Bush imbroglio, included a two-year bowl ban and significant scholarship reductions.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Boise’s Petersen takes pay cut with extension

THE SYNOPSIS: This headline popped up amidst myriad college football coaches taking pay cuts. This one, though, was different. In his first four seasons with the Broncos, Chris Petersen went 49-4. Included in that were two undefeated seasons. Petersen was scheduled to make $1.3 million in 2010. Instead, he allowed that salary to be cut to $1.28 million.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Urban Meyer Puts Program in Hands of Strength Coach Marotti

THE SYNOPSIS: Mickey Marotti remains Ohio State’s strength coach to this day. And he’s the highest-paid in the business.