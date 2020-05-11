Mike DeWine won’t let COVID-19 stand in the way of his beloved Ohio State Buckeyes. If the season is played, of course.

DeWine has been one of the public faces throughout the coronavirus pandemic. The Republican governor has made myriad television appearances as he helps his home state work its way through the crisis.

In a conversation with the Toledo Blade, Mike DeWine confirmed that he has renewed his season tickets for Ohio State football. The question is, though, will the governor, who also owns a minor league baseball team in North Carolina, be able to use them?

“Well, look, first of all, it’s much, much too early,” the 73-year-old DeWine said. “The one thing we’ve found about this virus is there’s a lot we don’t know about it. We’re going to have respect for it. …

“I would certainly think [college football] could figure out how to do a season. Can we go watch them? I think it’s much too early to be making that [decision].”

This isn’t the first time DeWine has broached the subject of the 2020 college football season being played. During an appearance on the Paul Finebaum Show last week, DeWine was asked about the sport being played this year. The governor gave arguably the best answer to the question we’ve heard throughout all of this.

“I don’t think we know. Anyone who tells you they know is making it up. I’m not going to make it up.”

That right there pretty much sums up the current state of the sport. Everything is just noise at the moment.