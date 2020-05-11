Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pitt football is the latest Power Five to look to the FCS level for some line help.

On Twitter this past weekend, Keldrick Wilson announced that he will be transferring into the Pitt football program. According to 247Sports.com, the offensive lineman chose Pitt over Indiana, USC and, yes, Backyard Brawl rival West Virginia.

Wilson began his collegiate career at Hampton. He’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2020 for Pitt football. This upcoming campaign with the Panthers will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Wilson’s Twitter announcement was essentially an open letter to the Hampton football program. A very sweet, heartfelt letter, it should be noted.

“Dear Hampton University,” Wilson began. ” You took a kid who didn’t play in his first 8th grade football game. Who didn’t play in his first JV game. You took a humble gifted kid and gave him an opportunity and for that I’m forever grateful. …

“I loved and enjoyed my time at Hampton. I’m proud to be an alumnus at Hampton. I have met wonderful people here and will always blue and white.”

Wilson took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2016. In 2017 and 2019, he started 13 of the 21 games in which he played. Of those baker’s dozen starts, 11 came during the 2019 season.