It was coming and going on the FCS front for the Pitt football team this past weekend.

As we noted earlier Monday, Hampton offensive lineman Keldrick Wilson announced on Twitter that he has committed to play for Pitt football. Prior to that, though, V’Lique Carter announced on the same social media service that he will continue his playing career at Albany.

In mid-January, the running back had announced he was entering the NCAA transfer database.

“Just want to thank the man above for giving me another opportunity to play again,” Carter wrote. “And also would like to thank Pittsburgh for instilling a lot of [lifetime] information I will use in the real world. Thankful for my Pitt teammates, y’all the bro’s 4L.”

As the Great Danes play at the FCS, Carter will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Coming out of high school in Florida, Carter was a three-star 2018 signee. He originally came to the Pitt Panthers football program as a defensive back, but was moved to running back midway through his true freshman season.

Carter ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns (on seven carries) during his backfield debut in Pitt’s win over Duke in late October of 2018. After that, his single-game high was 47 yards (this past October). Those were the only two rushing touchdowns during his time with the Panthers as well.

For the Pitt portion of his playing career, Carter will finish with 445 yards on the ground. Of those, 243 came during the 2019 season.

Carter was also a threat out of the backfield as he caught 17 passes for 183 yards and two more touchdowns in 2019. Those were the second-most among for any Panthers running back.