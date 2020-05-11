Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UCLA and its loss will turn into a gain for the Florida State football roster. Probably.

Back in late January, Jordan Wilson took the first step in leaving the Bruins by entering the transfer portal. Over the weekend, the tight end took the next step in moving on from UCLA by committing to Florida State.

“I’ll never question why God put me on the path that he did,” Wilson wrote on Twitter. “I’m forever grateful for the doors he opened along the way.”

Wilson is leaving UCLA and landing at Florida State as a graduate transfer. Immediately eligible in 2020, the upcoming season is his final year of collegiate eligibility.

A three-star 2016 signee, Wilson was the No. 37 tight end in the country. He was also the No. 18 prospect regardless of position in the state of Tennessee.

As a true freshman, Wilson took a redshirt. The past three seasons, Wilson played in 34 games. He started seven of those contests.

During his time with the Bruins, Wilson totaled 244 yards and two touchdowns on 25 receptions. His best season came as a true freshman when he caught 16 passes for 155 yards and the two scores. This past season, he had seven receptions for 72 yards.

Wilson would immediately become the veteran of FSU’s tight end room. Junior Camren McDonald is the only current player at the position with game experience. The past two seasons, the four-star 2018 signee has played in 14 games. He has six catches for 43 yards.