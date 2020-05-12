For the second time in less than a week, East Carolina is set to add an SEC transfer to its football roster.
On Twitter May 7, Alabama cornerback Nigel Knott announced his commitment to the East Carolina football program. Tuesday morning, it’s now being reported that erstwhile Arkansas running back Chase Hayden is doing the same.
Hayden had entered the NCAA transfer database in mid-February.
As a graduate transfer, Hayden will be eligible to play immediately for the Pirates. He’ll also have another year of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.
A three-star 2017 signee, Hayden was rated as the No. 4 all-purpose running back in the country. He was also the No. 10 player regardless of position in the state of Tennessee. Only four recruits in the Class of 2017 for Arkansas football were rated higher than Hayden.
Through seven games of his true freshman season, Hayden was leading the Razorbacks in rushing with 326 yards. An injury in that seventh game, however, prematurely ended his 2017 season.
In his three seasons with Arkansas football, Hayden totaled 616 yards and five touchdowns on 130 carries. He also caught 16 passes for another 96 yards.
As Hayden played in just four games during the 2019 season. That will allow him to use a redshirt for last year. And that is how he will leave Fayetteville armed with two seasons of eligibility.
East Carolina is coming off a 4-8 football campaign in the first year under head coach Mike Houston. Since winning 18 games in 2013-14, the Pirates have won a combined 18 games the past five seasons.
For the third time the past few months, Notre Dame will be adding a graduate transfer to its football roster.
On Twitter Monday, Nick McCloud announced that he has decided to transfer into the Notre Dame football program. The NC State cornerback had entered the NCAA transfer database earlier this offseason.
“Beyond grateful for the opportunity!” McCloud wrote. “Ready to get to work!”
As McCloud would be coming to the Notre Dame football team as a grad transfer, he’s eligible to play for the Fighting Irish in 2020. This coming season would be the defensive back’s final year of eligibility.
McCloud was a three-star member of the Wolfpack’s 2016 recruiting class. He was the No. 17 player regardless of position in the state of South Carolina.
His first three seasons with the Wolfpack, McCloud played in 34 games. The 6-1, 190-pound fifth-year senior started 19 of those appearances, including 11 in 2018 and seven in 2017. He played in just two games this past season. That, though, allowed him to take a redshirt and preserve a year of eligibility he can use in South Bend.
During his time at NC State, McCloud was credited with 106 tackles, 20 passes broken up, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.
In November, safety Isaiah Pryor transferred into the Notre Dame football program after leaving Ohio State the month before. In January, Northwestern wide receiver Ben Skowronek committed to the Fighting Irish as well.
The grad transfer train to South Bend might not be over, though, as Notre Dame is the favorite to land Stanford running back Trevor Speights.
Michigan’s loss is officially an addition for the Texas football program.
Back in mid-December, Michigan’s Tarik Black entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Late last month, the wide receiver announced on Twitter that he had committed to continuing his collegiate career as part of the Texas football team.
Monday, Texas confirmed the addition to its football roster.
Black is leaving U-M as a grad transfer. That means he will be eligible to play for Texas football in 2020. It’s very likely that Black will have two years of eligibility with the Longhorns.
A four-star member of U-M’s 2017 recruiting class, Black was rated as the No. 15 receiver in the country and the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Connecticut.
As a true freshman, Black started the first three games of the 2017 season for the Wolverines. In that third game, he suffered what turned out to be a season-ending injury. That development likely led to the receiver getting a medical hardship waiver and another year of eligibility.
The following season, Black missed the first half of 2018 because of a foot injury.
All told, Black appeared in 21 games during his time with the Wolverines. He started 14 of those contests.
In Ann Arbor, Black totaled 507 yards and two touchdowns on 40 receptions. He set career-highs in 2019 with 25 catches for 323 yards.
As UConn gets set to embark on its journey of football independence, the erstwhile AAC school will do so armed with a television contract. Or, at least, a partial one.
In June of last year, it was confirmed that UConn will be leaving the AAC and rejoining the Big East in all sports but football, paying $17 million on its way out the door. UConn football, meanwhile, will play as an independent.
Monday, UConn announced a multi-year partnership with CBS Sports Network. That network will television nearly every Huskies home game over the next four years. Four of Uconn’s seven home games will be televised by CBSSN in 2020. Then, from 2021 through 2023, all homes games will be shown on the network.
According to the school, “[t]elevision information for UConn’s three remaining home games in 2020 will be announced in the coming weeks.”
“I am excited that we have been able to finalize this multi-year partnership with CBS Sports,” athletic director David Benedict said in a statement. “CBS Sports is a tremendous brand for our football program to be associated with and I know UConn Nation will be pleased that it will be able to watch the Huskies compete against a compelling group of opponents on a nationally-distributed network.”
Over the course of the TV pact, UConn will play host to a handful of Power Five football programs:
- Indiana, Sept. 26, 2020.
- Purdue, Sept. 11, 2021.
- Syracuse, Sept. 10, 2022.
- Boston College, Oct. 29, 2022.
- Duke, Sept. 2, 2023.
- NC State, Sept. 23, 2023.
That Duke game, incidentally, will open the 2023 campaign.
It was coming and going on the FCS front for the Pitt football team this past weekend.
As we noted earlier Monday, Hampton offensive lineman Keldrick Wilson announced on Twitter that he has committed to play for Pitt football. Prior to that, though, V’Lique Carter announced on the same social media service that he will continue his playing career at Albany.
In mid-January, the running back had announced he was entering the NCAA transfer database.
“Just want to thank the man above for giving me another opportunity to play again,” Carter wrote. “And also would like to thank Pittsburgh for instilling a lot of [lifetime] information I will use in the real world. Thankful for my Pitt teammates, y’all the bro’s 4L.”
As the Great Danes play at the FCS, Carter will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Coming out of high school in Florida, Carter was a three-star 2018 signee. He originally came to the Pitt Panthers football program as a defensive back, but was moved to running back midway through his true freshman season.
Carter ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns (on seven carries) during his backfield debut in Pitt’s win over Duke in late October of 2018. After that, his single-game high was 47 yards (this past October). Those were the only two rushing touchdowns during his time with the Panthers as well.
For the Pitt portion of his playing career, Carter will finish with 445 yards on the ground. Of those, 243 came during the 2019 season.
Carter was also a threat out of the backfield as he caught 17 passes for 183 yards and two more touchdowns in 2019. Those were the second-most among for any Panthers running back.