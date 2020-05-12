Nebraska helmet
Getty Images

Nebraska adds Aussie punter to 2020 recruiting class

By John TaylorMay 12, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Like others before them, Nebraska continues to add to its 2020 recruiting class even as its focus is on 2021.

On his personal Twitter account Monday, Daniel Cerni announced that he has accepted a scholarship offer from Nebraska and will play for the Cornhuskers football team this fall.  The 20-year-old punter is a native of Canberra, Australia.

“Thank you for this amazing opportunity,” Cerni wrote. “A huge thank you to my mother, father, sister, family and close friends. Extremely grateful to have you all in my life.  Words cannot explain how much you all mean to me.”

At least one member of the Nebraska football staff is familiar with booters from Down Under.  From 247Sports.com:

Cerni is part of Prokick Australia, an organization that helps develop and place punters throughout American football. Nebraska’s new special teams analyst, Jonathan Rutledge, has experience with the organization through his most recent stop at Auburn, where he worked with Arryn Siposs, the Tigers most recent punter, an Australian native.

“Daniel’s a man-child,” Prokick kicking coach Johnny Smith told the Omaha World-Herald. “His ability to hit ball after ball is what separates him. And he’s a very, very good person. He’s not much of a talker. He’s a doer. He’ll be great for Nebraska.”

Nebraska football will be looking to replace two-year starting punter Isaac Armstrong.  The past two years, Armstrong averaged 41.8 yards per punt.

Cerni will compete with sophomore William Przystup, who transferred to NU last year from Michigan State, and redshirt sophomore Grant Detlefsen.  Neither of those two has attempted an in-game punt for the Cornhuskers.

Northern Illinois loses three starters to transfer portal in one day

Northern Illinois football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 12, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was quite an eventful day on the portal front for the Northern Ilinois football program.  Unfortunately, it wasn’t a positive series of events.  At all.

On their personal Twiter accounts, a pair of Northern Illinois football players, tight end Mitchell Brinkman (pictured) and defensive tackle Jack Heflin, announced they have entered the NCAA transfer database.  Both players posted copies of the letters they received from the NCAA confirming their respective portal entries.

Additionally, it was confirmed by the Northern Illinois football program that offensive lineman Christopher Perez is in the portal as well.

“With the current rules in place in regard to transfers and graduate transfers,” Thomas Hammock, one of a handful of FBS coaches to take a pay cut amidst the coronavirus pandemic, said in a statement, “we acknowledge it, we respect it and we have a plan moving forward of how we are going to best manage the evolving changes in college football.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

That said, all three of the portal movers were starters for the Huskies.

In leading NIU in tackles for loss with 8½, sacks with three and forced fumbles with three, Heflin started all 11 games in which he played in 2019. MAC coaches named him second-team all-conference this past season.  All told, Heflin started 28 of the 38 games in which he played.

Last season, Brinkman was second on the team in receiving yards with 445, second in receiving touchdowns with three and third in receptions with 34.  Brinkman was a 10-game starter in 2019 after making a combined four starts entering the campaign.

Since coming to Northern Illinois football from a Kansas junior college in 2018, Perez started 21 of the 22 games in which he played.  11 of those starts came at left guard in 2018, 1o at center in 2019.

Northern Illinois went 5-7 in the first season under Hammock, who replaced Rod Carey after Carey left to take the head job at Temple. That 2019 season was the program’s worst record-wise since posting that same mark in 2016.

Texas officially adds four-star 2020 Baylor signee Jahdae Barron

Texas football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 12, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Monday, Texas officially added a graduate transfer to its football roster.  The same day, they officially added a 2020 signee from a Big 12 school as well.

Jahdae Barron was a member of Baylor’s 2020 recruiting class.  The defensive back even signed with the Bears during the Early Signing Period last December. Last month, however, Barron was granted a release from his National Letter of Intent.

Barron’s move from Waco came after the coach he signed on to play for left for the NFL in January.

The move, as it turns out, means Barron will still start his collegiate career in the Big 12.  Texas, yesterday, confirmed that Barron has officially been added to its football roster.

“Jahdae is a highly-regarded prospect and talented young man who is a great addition to our 2020 signing class,” head coach Tom Herman said in a statement. “He’s a local player from Pflugerville who we’ve followed closely for a long time and is fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing for Texas. In addition to Jahdae being a very productive player in high school, he’s really competitive, plays extremely hard and is just a great fit for what we’re looking for in our program. We’re so excited that he’s a Longhorn.”

Barron was a four-star 2020 signee.  The Austin native was rated as the No. 24 cornerback in the country.  And the No. 51 player regardless of position in the Lone Star State.

Barron will be eligible to play immediately this coming season for the Longhorns.

Alabama reportedly in talks to replace USC opener with TCU

Alabama USC
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 12, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT
1 Comment

Alabama clashing with USC is expected to be one of the nonconference highlights of the 2020 campaign.  The coronavirus pandemic, though, may change that.

Alabama is scheduled to square off with USC on Sept. 5 at AT&T Stadium Arlington.  It would serve as the season opener for both.

However, the state of Alabama is much further along than the state of California when it comes to loosening the stay-at-home restrictions.  Which could very well hamper the football programs in the Golden State in preparing for the upcoming season.

According to ESPN college football personality Paul Finebaum, Alabama is already in talks with TCU about replacing USC in that Sept. 5 opener.  TCU is in somewhat of a similar predicament as Alabama as the Big 12 school is slated to open the season at Berkeley against Cal the same day.

It’s going to come down to the five Power 5 commissioners. Those are the men who will sit at the table and decide, and one thing very interesting about this, there’s already scrambling going on. Alabama plays Southern Cal in the first game of the season at Jerry’s World, there’s already talk going on between Alabama and TCU about meeting instead of the other two because TCU plays at Berkeley and the California schools, they do not believe, will be available for that date.

Coincidentally or not, Los Angeles County officials late Tuesday morning announced that they are recommending the stay-at-home order currently in place be extended another three months.  That timeline would mean the order would remain in effect through the middle of August.  Or, roughly three weeks before Alabama and USC are scheduled to open the 2020 season.  It’s a near-universal opinion that football programs will need a minimum of six weeks to get their players ready to safely start a new season.

Another sign?  A Div. II conference in California has suspended its entire fall sports season.

Suffice to say, the above is at least part of the reason why Alabama is looking at options beyond USC.  And why TCU is willing to listen.

Alabama and TCU, incidentally, have met five times previously.  The most recent matchup was back in 1975.  The Horned Frogs won the first three meetings, the Crimson Tide the last two.

Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester to take a 25% cut in pay

Western Michigan football
Getty Images
By John TaylorMay 12, 2020, 3:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Western Michigan head football coach is set to take a financial hit. And a bigger hit than those that have come before him.

WMU revealed Monday that the athletic department will make cuts in its budget that will total in excess of $6 million because of the coronavirus pandemic.  As part of that cost-reduction measure, Western Michigan head football coach Tim Lester will take a 25% cut in pay.

Out of all the FBS schools to announce salary reductions, Lester’s is easily the largest.

Lester made $800,000 in 2019 according to the USA Today coaching salary database.  If the reduction were to last an entire year, the coach would lose $200,000.

Lester’s coaching staff will take a similar pay cut as well.

“We have done an extensive review in all of the areas we do. Our revenue, our expenses, what comes in from the NCAA,” athletic director Kathy Beauregard said. “Our world kind of changed, so not only did we have the normal university reductions, but also not a lot of ability to receive the resources that we were getting from the NCAA, from the MAC and from the different revenue sources that we had.

Western Michigan is the second MAC school to make such a cut.  The other is Northern Illinois.

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20% pay cut.  Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.