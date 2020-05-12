Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

For the third time the past few months, Notre Dame will be adding a graduate transfer to its football roster.

On Twitter Monday, Nick McCloud announced that he has decided to transfer into the Notre Dame football program. The NC State cornerback had entered the NCAA transfer database earlier this offseason.

“Beyond grateful for the opportunity!” McCloud wrote. “Ready to get to work!”

Matthew 20:16

beyond grateful for the opportunity!

ready to get to work! 🍀 pic.twitter.com/qBMmQx8AYj — Nick McCloud (@NickMcCloud4_) May 11, 2020

As McCloud would be coming to the Notre Dame football team as a grad transfer, he’s eligible to play for the Fighting Irish in 2020. This coming season would be the defensive back’s final year of eligibility.

McCloud was a three-star member of the Wolfpack’s 2016 recruiting class. He was the No. 17 player regardless of position in the state of South Carolina.

His first three seasons with the Wolfpack, McCloud played in 34 games. The 6-1, 190-pound fifth-year senior started 19 of those appearances, including 11 in 2018 and seven in 2017. He played in just two games this past season. That, though, allowed him to take a redshirt and preserve a year of eligibility he can use in South Bend.

During his time at NC State, McCloud was credited with 106 tackles, 20 passes broken up, three interceptions and one fumble recovery.

In November, safety Isaiah Pryor transferred into the Notre Dame football program after leaving Ohio State the month before. In January, Northwestern wide receiver Ben Skowronek committed to the Fighting Irish as well.

The grad transfer train to South Bend might not be over, though, as Notre Dame is the favorite to land Stanford running back Trevor Speights.