Monday, Texas officially added a graduate transfer to its football roster. The same day, they officially added a 2020 signee from a Big 12 school as well.

Jahdae Barron was a member of Baylor’s 2020 recruiting class. The defensive back even signed with the Bears during the Early Signing Period last December. Last month, however, Barron was granted a release from his National Letter of Intent.

Barron’s move from Waco came after the coach he signed on to play for left for the NFL in January.

The move, as it turns out, means Barron will still start his collegiate career in the Big 12. Texas, yesterday, confirmed that Barron has officially been added to its football roster.

“Jahdae is a highly-regarded prospect and talented young man who is a great addition to our 2020 signing class,” head coach Tom Herman said in a statement. “He’s a local player from Pflugerville who we’ve followed closely for a long time and is fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing for Texas. In addition to Jahdae being a very productive player in high school, he’s really competitive, plays extremely hard and is just a great fit for what we’re looking for in our program. We’re so excited that he’s a Longhorn.”

Barron was a four-star 2020 signee. The Austin native was rated as the No. 24 cornerback in the country. And the No. 51 player regardless of position in the Lone Star State.

Barron will be eligible to play immediately this coming season for the Longhorns.