Texas football
Texas officially adds four-star 2020 Baylor signee Jahdae Barron

By John TaylorMay 12, 2020, 6:26 PM EDT
Monday, Texas officially added a graduate transfer to its football roster.  The same day, they officially added a 2020 signee from a Big 12 school as well.

Jahdae Barron was a member of Baylor’s 2020 recruiting class.  The defensive back even signed with the Bears during the Early Signing Period last December. Last month, however, Barron was granted a release from his National Letter of Intent.

Barron’s move from Waco came after the coach he signed on to play for left for the NFL in January.

The move, as it turns out, means Barron will still start his collegiate career in the Big 12.  Texas, yesterday, confirmed that Barron has officially been added to its football roster.

“Jahdae is a highly-regarded prospect and talented young man who is a great addition to our 2020 signing class,” head coach Tom Herman said in a statement. “He’s a local player from Pflugerville who we’ve followed closely for a long time and is fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing for Texas. In addition to Jahdae being a very productive player in high school, he’s really competitive, plays extremely hard and is just a great fit for what we’re looking for in our program. We’re so excited that he’s a Longhorn.”

Barron was a four-star 2020 signee.  The Austin native was rated as the No. 24 cornerback in the country.  And the No. 51 player regardless of position in the Lone Star State.

Barron will be eligible to play immediately this coming season for the Longhorns.

Alabama reportedly in talks to replace USC opener with TCU

Alabama USC
By John TaylorMay 12, 2020, 4:33 PM EDT
Alabama clashing with USC is expected to be one of the nonconference highlights of the 2020 campaign.  The coronavirus pandemic, though, may change that.

Alabama is scheduled to square off with USC on Sept. 5 at AT&T Stadium Arlington.  It would serve as the season opener for both.

However, the state of Alabama is much further along than the state of California when it comes to loosening the stay-at-home restrictions.  Which could very well hamper the football programs in the Golden State in preparing for the upcoming season.

According to ESPN college football personality Paul Finebaum, Alabama is already in talks with TCU about replacing USC in that Sept. 5 opener.  TCU is in somewhat of a similar predicament as Alabama as the Big 12 school is slated to open the season at Berkeley against Cal the same day.

It’s going to come down to the five Power 5 commissioners. Those are the men who will sit at the table and decide, and one thing very interesting about this, there’s already scrambling going on. Alabama plays Southern Cal in the first game of the season at Jerry’s World, there’s already talk going on between Alabama and TCU about meeting instead of the other two because TCU plays at Berkeley and the California schools, they do not believe, will be available for that date.

Coincidentally or not, Los Angeles County officials late Tuesday morning announced that they are recommending the stay-at-home order currently in place be extended another three months.  That timeline would mean the order would remain in effect through the middle of August.  Or, roughly three weeks before Alabama and USC are scheduled to open the 2020 season.  It’s a near-universal opinion that football programs will need a minimum of six weeks to get their players ready to safely start a new season.

Another sign?  A Div. II conference in California has suspended its entire fall sports season.

Suffice to say, the above is at least part of the reason why Alabama is looking at options beyond USC.  And why TCU is willing to listen.

Alabama and TCU, incidentally, have met five times previously.  The most recent matchup was back in 1975.  The Horned Frogs won the first three meetings, the Crimson Tide the last two.

Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester to take a 25% cut in pay

Western Michigan football
By John TaylorMay 12, 2020, 3:09 PM EDT
The Western Michigan head football coach is set to take a financial hit. And a bigger hit than those that have come before him.

WMU revealed Monday that the athletic department will make cuts in its budget that will total in excess of $6 million because of the coronavirus pandemic.  As part of that cost-reduction measure, Western Michigan head football coach Tim Lester will take a 25% cut in pay.

Out of all the FBS schools to announce salary reductions, Lester’s is easily the largest.

Lester made $800,000 in 2019 according to the USA Today coaching salary database.  If the reduction were to last an entire year, the coach would lose $200,000.

Lester’s coaching staff will take a similar pay cut as well.

“We have done an extensive review in all of the areas we do. Our revenue, our expenses, what comes in from the NCAA,” athletic director Kathy Beauregard said. “Our world kind of changed, so not only did we have the normal university reductions, but also not a lot of ability to receive the resources that we were getting from the NCAA, from the MAC and from the different revenue sources that we had.

Western Michigan is the second MAC school to make such a cut.  The other is Northern Illinois.

Below is a partial list of FBS programs that have initiated various cost-cutting measures for athletic department personnel, including coaches:

Additionally, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott, who reportedly made north of $5 million a year ago, is taking a 20% pay cut.  Scott’s Big 12 counterpart, Bob Bowlsby, announced pay cuts for himself and the conference’s staff.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Bobby Bowden’s controversial comments on Jameis Winston’s time at Florida State

college football
By John TaylorMay 12, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 12, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Kirby Smart refuses to engage in war of words with Dan Mullen
THE SYNOPSIS: The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party rivalry has no offseason.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany set to cash in with over $20 million in bonuses
THE SYNOPSIS: These same people raking in multi-millions off the backs of student-athletes also push back against the NIL issue.  Nice hypocrisy.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Bobby Bowden thinks consensus among FSU fans is Jameis Winston was embarrassment
THE SYNOPSIS: During his time at FSU, the Heisman Trophy winner was involved in the comical crap caper and the much more serious accusations of rape. The quarterback was ultimately cleared in the latter case in an FSU Code of Conduct hearing.  That came in December of 2014, one month before he declared for the 2015 NFL Draft.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Nebraska paying Bo Pelini $128k monthly until February 2019
THE SYNOPSIS: During Pelini’s seven seasons in Lincoln, the Cornhuskers won at least nine games every year.  In the five seasons since he was fired, NU has won six or fewer games four times.

2014

THE HEADLINE: LSU AD on beer sales: It’s going to happen
THE SYNOPSIS: Five years later, in-game alcohol in Death Valley is officially a thing.

2012

THE HEADLINE: FSU board ‘unanimously in favor of seeing what Big 12 might offer’
THE SYNOPSIS: Suffice to say, Florida State preferred its view from the ACC.

2011

THE HEADLINE: ESPN ‘apologizes’ for tasteless post on Aaron Douglas’ death
THE SYNOPSIS: The Worldwide Leader’s Insider arm decided to focus on what Douglas’ death would mean for the Alabama offensive line.  Douglas had been found dead earlier in the day.

East Carolina gets second SEC transfer in less than a week, this one Arkansas RB Chase Hayden

East Carolina football
By John TaylorMay 12, 2020, 11:22 AM EDT
For the second time in less than a week, East Carolina is set to add an SEC transfer to its football roster.

On Twitter May 7, Alabama cornerback Nigel Knott announced his commitment to the East Carolina football program.  Tuesday morning, it’s now being reported that erstwhile Arkansas running back Chase Hayden is doing the same.

Hayden had entered the NCAA transfer database in mid-February.

As a graduate transfer, Hayden will be eligible to play immediately for the Pirates.  He’ll also have another year of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.

three-star 2017 signee, Hayden was rated as the No. 4 all-purpose running back in the country.  He was also the No. 10 player regardless of position in the state of Tennessee.  Only four recruits in the Class of 2017 for Arkansas football were rated higher than Hayden.

Through seven games of his true freshman season, Hayden was leading the Razorbacks in rushing with 326 yards. An injury in that seventh game, however, prematurely ended his 2017 season.

In his three seasons with Arkansas football, Hayden totaled 616 yards and five touchdowns on 130 carries.  He also caught 16 passes for another 96 yards.

As Hayden played in just four games during the 2019 season.  That will allow him to use a redshirt for last year.  And that is how he will leave Fayetteville armed with two seasons of eligibility.

East Carolina is coming off a 4-8 football campaign in the first year under head coach Mike Houston.  Since winning 18 games in 2013-14, the Pirates have won a combined 18 games the past five seasons.