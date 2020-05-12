Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Michigan’s loss is officially an addition for the Texas football program.

Back in mid-December, Michigan’s Tarik Black entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Late last month, the wide receiver announced on Twitter that he had committed to continuing his collegiate career as part of the Texas football team.

Monday, Texas confirmed the addition to its football roster.

Black is leaving U-M as a grad transfer. That means he will be eligible to play for Texas football in 2020. It’s very likely that Black will have two years of eligibility with the Longhorns.

A four-star member of U-M’s 2017 recruiting class, Black was rated as the No. 15 receiver in the country and the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Connecticut.

As a true freshman, Black started the first three games of the 2017 season for the Wolverines. In that third game, he suffered what turned out to be a season-ending injury. That development likely led to the receiver getting a medical hardship waiver and another year of eligibility.

The following season, Black missed the first half of 2018 because of a foot injury.

All told, Black appeared in 21 games during his time with the Wolverines. He started 14 of those contests.

In Ann Arbor, Black totaled 507 yards and two touchdowns on 40 receptions. He set career-highs in 2019 with 25 catches for 323 yards.