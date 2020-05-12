As UConn gets set to embark on its journey of football independence, the erstwhile AAC school will do so armed with a television contract. Or, at least, a partial one.
In June of last year, it was confirmed that UConn will be leaving the AAC and rejoining the Big East in all sports but football, paying $17 million on its way out the door. UConn football, meanwhile, will play as an independent.
Monday, UConn announced a multi-year partnership with CBS Sports Network. That network will television nearly every Huskies home game over the next four years. Four of Uconn’s seven home games will be televised by CBSSN in 2020. Then, from 2021 through 2023, all homes games will be shown on the network.
According to the school, “[t]elevision information for UConn’s three remaining home games in 2020 will be announced in the coming weeks.”
“I am excited that we have been able to finalize this multi-year partnership with CBS Sports,” athletic director David Benedict said in a statement. “CBS Sports is a tremendous brand for our football program to be associated with and I know UConn Nation will be pleased that it will be able to watch the Huskies compete against a compelling group of opponents on a nationally-distributed network.”
Over the course of the TV pact, UConn will play host to a handful of Power Five football programs:
- Indiana, Sept. 26, 2020.
- Purdue, Sept. 11, 2021.
- Syracuse, Sept. 10, 2022.
- Boston College, Oct. 29, 2022.
- Duke, Sept. 2, 2023.
- NC State, Sept. 23, 2023.
That Duke game, incidentally, will open the 2023 campaign.
It was coming and going on the FCS front for the Pitt football team this past weekend.
As we noted earlier Monday, Hampton offensive lineman Keldrick Wilson announced on Twitter that he has committed to play for Pitt football. Prior to that, though, V’Lique Carter announced on the same social media service that he will continue his playing career at Albany.
In mid-January, the running back had announced he was entering the NCAA transfer database.
“Just want to thank the man above for giving me another opportunity to play again,” Carter wrote. “And also would like to thank Pittsburgh for instilling a lot of [lifetime] information I will use in the real world. Thankful for my Pitt teammates, y’all the bro’s 4L.”
As the Great Danes play at the FCS, Carter will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. He has two seasons of eligibility remaining.
Coming out of high school in Florida, Carter was a three-star 2018 signee. He originally came to the Pitt Panthers football program as a defensive back, but was moved to running back midway through his true freshman season.
Carter ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns (on seven carries) during his backfield debut in Pitt’s win over Duke in late October of 2018. After that, his single-game high was 47 yards (this past October). Those were the only two rushing touchdowns during his time with the Panthers as well.
For the Pitt portion of his playing career, Carter will finish with 445 yards on the ground. Of those, 243 came during the 2019 season.
Carter was also a threat out of the backfield as he caught 17 passes for 183 yards and two more touchdowns in 2019. Those were the second-most among for any Panthers running back.
Pitt football is the latest Power Five to look to the FCS level for some line help.
On Twitter this past weekend, Keldrick Wilson announced that he will be transferring into the Pitt football program. According to 247Sports.com, the offensive lineman chose Pitt over Indiana, USC and, yes, Backyard Brawl rival West Virginia.
Wilson began his collegiate career at Hampton. He’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2020 for Pitt football. This upcoming campaign with the Panthers will serve as his final year of eligibility.
Wilson’s Twitter announcement was essentially an open letter to the Hampton football program. A very sweet, heartfelt letter, it should be noted.
“Dear Hampton University,” Wilson began. ” You took a kid who didn’t play in his first 8th grade football game. Who didn’t play in his first JV game. You took a humble gifted kid and gave him an opportunity and for that I’m forever grateful. …
“I loved and enjoyed my time at Hampton. I’m proud to be an alumnus at Hampton. I have met wonderful people here and will always blue and white.”
Wilson took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2016. In 2017 and 2019, he started 13 of the 21 games in which he played. Of those baker’s dozen starts, 11 came during the 2019 season.
UCLA and its loss will turn into a gain for the Florida State football roster. Probably.
Back in late January, Jordan Wilson took the first step in leaving the Bruins by entering the transfer portal. Over the weekend, the tight end took the next step in moving on from UCLA by committing to Florida State.
“I’ll never question why God put me on the path that he did,” Wilson wrote on Twitter. “I’m forever grateful for the doors he opened along the way.”
Wilson is leaving UCLA and landing at Florida State as a graduate transfer. Immediately eligible in 2020, the upcoming season is his final year of collegiate eligibility.
A three-star 2016 signee, Wilson was the No. 37 tight end in the country. He was also the No. 18 prospect regardless of position in the state of Tennessee.
As a true freshman, Wilson took a redshirt. The past three seasons, Wilson played in 34 games. He started seven of those contests.
During his time with the Bruins, Wilson totaled 244 yards and two touchdowns on 25 receptions. His best season came as a true freshman when he caught 16 passes for 155 yards and the two scores. This past season, he had seven receptions for 72 yards.
Wilson would immediately become the veteran of FSU’s tight end room. Junior Camren McDonald is the only current player at the position with game experience. The past two seasons, the four-star 2018 signee has played in 14 games. He has six catches for 43 yards.
Florida Tech has the unfortunate “honor” of being the first football casualty of the coronavirus pandemic. Sadly, they likely won’t be the last.
We have previously noted that there will be a financial cost because of the pandemic as it relates to athletics at the Div. 1 level. Monday, a program one level lower has been impacted as Florida Tech announced a series of cost-cutting moves within the athletic department. Included in that is the elimination of the Div. II football program. The complete elimination. Which impacts 120 student-athletes and eight coaches.
The university stated that the pandemic led to the decision.
“As I have continued to share with you, these are difficult times for our university,” Florida Tech president Dwayne McCay told the university community in a letter. “Indeed, all of higher education is struggling to deal with the realities of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the uncertainty that accompanies a global disruption to daily life. Some universities will no doubt close. Florida Tech, however, has plans to persevere. …
“The unprecedented uncertainty created by COVID-19 makes these moves prudent, but no less painful. We must do what is necessary to preserve resources critical to our educational mission and ensure our ability to successfully serve students when face-to-face instruction resumes this fall. I appreciate each of you, and I am humbled by your hard work and sacrifice.”
The Florida Tech football program first suited up for the 2013 season. The Panthers qualified for the Div. II playoffs twice (2016, 2018) during their brief existence. Playing out of the Gulf South Conference, the Panthers will finish with an overall record of 44-35.
In a Q&A, though, there was some sliver of good news:
Will student-athlete scholarships be honored?
All scholarship-eligible student-athletes affected by this reduction will have their athletic scholarships honored for up to four years. If they choose transfer, NCAA rules allow them to transfer and play right away and not have to sit out a year.