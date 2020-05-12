As UConn gets set to embark on its journey of football independence, the erstwhile AAC school will do so armed with a television contract. Or, at least, a partial one.

In June of last year, it was confirmed that UConn will be leaving the AAC and rejoining the Big East in all sports but football, paying $17 million on its way out the door. UConn football, meanwhile, will play as an independent.

Monday, UConn announced a multi-year partnership with CBS Sports Network. That network will television nearly every Huskies home game over the next four years. Four of Uconn’s seven home games will be televised by CBSSN in 2020. Then, from 2021 through 2023, all homes games will be shown on the network.

According to the school, “[t]elevision information for UConn’s three remaining home games in 2020 will be announced in the coming weeks.”

“I am excited that we have been able to finalize this multi-year partnership with CBS Sports,” athletic director David Benedict said in a statement. “CBS Sports is a tremendous brand for our football program to be associated with and I know UConn Nation will be pleased that it will be able to watch the Huskies compete against a compelling group of opponents on a nationally-distributed network.”

Over the course of the TV pact, UConn will play host to a handful of Power Five football programs:

Indiana, Sept. 26, 2020.

Purdue, Sept. 11, 2021.

Syracuse, Sept. 10, 2022.

Boston College, Oct. 29, 2022.

Duke, Sept. 2, 2023.

NC State, Sept. 23, 2023.

That Duke game, incidentally, will open the 2023 campaign.