Coastal Carolina is the latest to show that, even as a college football player, you can indeed go home. Again.

In January of 2019, Jeffrey Gunter opted to transfer from the Coastal Carolina football program. Three weeks later, he tweeted he was transferring to Syracuse… before deleting the tweet. Two days after that, however, Syracuse confirmed the defensive end’s addition to the roster. Feb. 26 of last year, though, Gunter reneged on that commitment, tweeting he would no longer be transferring to Syracuse and would instead move on to NC State. In January of this year, Gunter entered the NCAA transfer database yet again.

Tuesday, the defensive end announced he had found his next collegiate destination. Back with the Coastal Carolina football team.

“First and foremost I want to thank God for all my blessings to play the game I love at the college level,” Gunter wrote on Twitter. “I’m so thankful for all my coaches who got me here and my family for sticking with me through this entire process.

“With that being said, I’m blessed to announce I will be returning to Coastal Carolina to go to war with my brothers that I started my journey with. Ready to join the Black Swarm and continue my college career.”

I will be returning to Coastal Carolina University to finish my career and will be applying for a waiver to get immediate eligibility ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3cKuC37En5 — Jeffrey Gunter (@jgunter94) May 12, 2020

Gunter will not be leaving NC State as a graduate transfer. Thus, as he stated in his tweet, he will be seeking a waiver that would allow him to play immediately in 2020. What the basis is for the waiver isn’t known.

During his one season with the Wolfpack, Gunter was the Co-Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year. He had to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.

After totaling 14 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2018 with the Chanticleers, Gunter, a two-star 2017 signee, was named first-team All-Sun Belt Conference.

Coastal Carolina’s head coach when Gunter left was Joe Maglio. Maglio, however, stepped down in January of 2019. The program stayed in-house for Moglia’s replacement, elevating offensive coordinator Jamey Chadwell.