The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 13, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Suspended Florida State DE Xavier Peters plans to transfer, hopes to land in Big Ten or SEC

THE SYNOPSIS: The defensive lineman got his wish as he moved on to Kentucky. Granted immediate eligibility, Peters played in three games for the Wildcats.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Four-star 2019 QB picks BYU over offers from, among others, Alabama

THE SYNOPSIS: Jacob Conover promptly embarked on a two-year Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission in Paraguay. The Arizona native should be available to the Cougars in 2021.

2017

THE HEADLINE: President Donald Trump announces future FBS foes for Liberty football in commencement address

THE SYNOPSIS: Hard to believe this caused angst on Twitter. And in the comments section. Most of which had to be deleted.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Georgia’s Chauncey Rivers arrested on third pot charge, dismissed

THE SYNOPSIS: I understand that weed laws are archaic. I really do. But, c’mon Dawg. Three times? Really? That said, Rivers ultimately moved on to Mississippi State. He started all 13 games at defensive end for the Bulldogs in 2019.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Bobby Bowden says SEC would have been too difficult for FSU to win national title

THE SYNOPSIS: Think this sat well with Florida State fans? Yeah, me either.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Boise State looking for waiver to help homeless player

THE SYNOPSIS: The NCAA is beyond infuriating sometimes. Most times, actually.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Three Ohio State assistants see their salaries break the $500k mark

THE SYNOPSIS: Remember when a half-million-dollar salary was newsworthy? Last year, 166 FBS assistants broke that standard. Two dozen of those made seven figures.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Michigan prez concedes an “oops!” on RichRod hire

THE SYNOPSIS: Ya think? Even Rich Rodriguez concedes as much. RichRod was 15-22 overall, 6-18 in Big Ten play three seasons in Ann Arbor. There was also the first major violations in the football program’s history. Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how’d you enjoy the play?

2011

THE HEADLINE: Tate Forcier not transferring to Miami after all

THE SYNOPSIS: What’s up with quarterbacks with the first name Tate?

2010

THE HEADLINE: ND’s Brian Kelly on expansion: ‘Nothing better than being an independent’

THE SYNOPSIS: A decade later, Notre Dame embraces its independence. Still.