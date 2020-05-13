Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Pitt has officially bolstered its football roster with an offensive line addition.

On Twitter this past weekend, Keldrick Wilson announced that he will be transferring into the Pitt football program. According to 247Sports.com, the offensive lineman chose Pitt over Indiana, USC and, yes, Backyard Brawl rival West Virginia.

Tuesday, Pitt confirmed that the transfer from Hampton has signed with the football team.

“Keldrick was a prospect we focused on from the moment he entered the portal,” head coach Pat Narduzzi said in a statement. “He is a big and athletic lineman who we expect to immediately compete at offensive tackle. Keldrick has a great personality and is so likable. He will fit in with our team right away and that’s so important for transfers. Our staff can’t wait to coach him.”

As a graduate transfer, Wilson is eligible to play immediately for Pitt football in 2020. This upcoming campaign with the Panthers will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Wilson took a redshirt as a true freshman in 2016 at the FCS school. In 2017 and 2019, he started 13 of the 21 games in which he played. Of those baker’s dozen starts, 11 came during the 2019 season. The North Carolina native missed the entire 2018 season because of injury.

“Dear Hampton University,” Wilson wrote in a heartfelt letter announcing his transfer. ” You took a kid who didn’t play in his first 8th-grade football game. Who didn’t play in his first JV game. You took a humble gifted kid and gave him an opportunity and for that I’m forever grateful. …

“I loved and enjoyed my time at Hampton. I’m proud to be an alumnus at Hampton. I have met wonderful people here and will always blue and white.”