The Toledo football program is bringing a local boy home.
Earlier this month, Cavon Butler announced on Twitter that he was set to transfer from Kentucky. The defensive lineman was one of five Wildcats to pop a squat* in the portal in less than a week.
On the same Twitter machine Tuesday, Butler confirmed that he will be transferring into the Toledo football program.
I’m coming home 🙏🏾🚀 #419 MudMade @CoachCandle @Coach_LBJ_ @LetsMeetAtTheQB @RickyCicconeUT pic.twitter.com/mkOaZTBHBm
— Cavon Butler (@CVon01) May 12, 2020
Barring an unexpected development, Butler will have to sit out the 2020 season. He would then have three years of eligibility starting in 2021 to use.
Coming out of Toledo Whitmer High School, Butler was a three-star 2019 signee. The 247Sports.com composite had the defensive tackle rated as the No. 37 player in the state of Ohio regardless of position.
Butler appeared in one game as a true freshman. In that appearance, against FCS UT Martin, Butler was credited with one tackle. Because he appeared in fewer than four games, he was able to take a redshirt.
Butler is the third transfer Toledo has added since the calendar flipped from 2019 to 2020. In late January, Notre Dame linebacker Jonathan Jones moved to UT. Three months later, Cincinnati defensive back Noah Hamlin did the same.
Toledo is coming off a 6-6 2019 football campaign. That marked the worst record for the Rockets since going 5-7 in 2009. Ut has won 13 games the past two seasons. That’s the fewest for the MAC school since eight wins in 2007-08.
(*Readers, get over yourselves when it comes to this term. It just makes me want to use it more. Like now.)