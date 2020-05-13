Toledo football
Kentucky transfer Cavon Butler tweets he’s landing at Toledo

By John TaylorMay 13, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT
The Toledo football program is bringing a local boy home.

Earlier this month, Cavon Butler announced on Twitter that he was set to transfer from Kentucky.  The defensive lineman was one of five Wildcats to pop a squat* in the portal in less than a week.

On the same Twitter machine Tuesday, Butler confirmed that he will be transferring into the Toledo football program.

Barring an unexpected development, Butler will have to sit out the 2020 season.  He would then have three years of eligibility starting in 2021 to use.

Coming out of Toledo Whitmer High School, Butler was a three-star 2019 signee.  The 247Sports.com composite had the defensive tackle rated as the No. 37 player in the state of Ohio regardless of position.

Butler appeared in one game as a true freshman.  In that appearance, against FCS UT Martin, Butler was credited with one tackle. Because he appeared in fewer than four games, he was able to take a redshirt.

Butler is the third transfer Toledo has added since the calendar flipped from 2019 to 2020.  In late January, Notre Dame linebacker Jonathan Jones moved to UT.  Three months later, Cincinnati defensive back Noah Hamlin did the same.

Toledo is coming off a 6-6 2019 football campaign.  That marked the worst record for the Rockets since going 5-7 in 2009.  Ut has won 13 games the past two seasons.  That’s the fewest for the MAC school since eight wins in 2007-08.

(*Readers, get over yourselves when it comes to this term.  It just makes me want to use it more.  Like now.)

WATCH: Brian Kelly optimistic college football season will be played

Notre Dame Brian Kelly
By John TaylorMay 13, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT
After a bit of unsettling developments over the past couple of days, Notre Dame sideline boss Brian Kelly is here to offer some hope. Such as it is.

Earlier Wednesday, Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly made an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show.  Suffice to say, Kelly was asked about whether the upcoming college football season will be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.  The coach’s response?  He’s optimistic a 2020 campaign will take place.  Just how it’s structured, though, remains to be seen.

“Well, I think we’re gonna play,” Kelly stated. “I don’t have definitive, 100%, but, obviously, things are trending that way, we’re moving in that direction, we want to play in the fall.  Look, at the end of the day, those decisions are going to be made by our president and board of trustees, not the football coach at Notre Dame. So let’s get that straight.

“But, we’re moving in that direction.  We’re preparing for those eventualities.  I think from that perspective I can say that we are prepared and we know that there’s going to be challenges.  There’s probably going to be some setbacks as well.  As long as we’re all aware of what those are and how to deal with them, I think we’re ready to play football in the fall.

Notre Dame is scheduled to open the 2020 college football season Aug. 29 against Navy.  In Ireland.  Back in January, Kelly confirmed that talks were already underway regarding the possibility of the game being moved from Dublin to the United States.  Tat’s seemingly a matter of when it’s officially announced, not if.

Regardless of when the season actually kicks off, it will look much different inside stadiums across the country.  Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, no fan of fan-less games, acknowledged that the Fighting Irish’s football home won’t be at capacity for the foreseeable future.

We haven’t gotten to the question of how big that audience is. We won’t be at capacity; we’ll be at something less than that. We’ll be very careful about maintaining social distance, how the facility works, how you enter it, how you exit it – all things to be determined, but we’re working hard on them. …

“My view throughout has been if we think it’s safe for students to be on the field playing football, it should be safe for the students to be in the stands watching football. So we’ll build off that base of the other students. Faculty and staff will be a priority for us, to give them an opportunity, and then our fans.”

Swarbrick has also previously stated it’s possible Notre Dame football players will return to campus before the rest of the students.  Provided in-person teaching is approved, of course.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Michigan’s then-president conceding ‘the university made the wrong choice bringing in Rich Rodriguez as head football coach’

college football
By John TaylorMay 13, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT
The sports world, including college football, has essentially screeched to a halt as countries around the world battle the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there’s a dearth of college football news as spring practices have all but been canceled at every level of the sport. And there’s even some concern that the health issue could have an impact on the 2020 college football campaign.

In that vein, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on May 13, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this hiatus, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Suspended Florida State DE Xavier Peters plans to transfer, hopes to land in Big Ten or SEC
THE SYNOPSIS: The defensive lineman got his wish as he moved on to KentuckyGranted immediate eligibility, Peters played in three games for the Wildcats.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Four-star 2019 QB picks BYU over offers from, among others, Alabama
THE SYNOPSIS: Jacob Conover promptly embarked on a two-year Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints mission in Paraguay.  The Arizona native should be available to the Cougars in 2021.

2017

THE HEADLINE: President Donald Trump announces future FBS foes for Liberty football in commencement address
THE SYNOPSIS: Hard to believe this caused angst on Twitter.  And in the comments section.  Most of which had to be deleted.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Georgia’s Chauncey Rivers arrested on third pot charge, dismissed
THE SYNOPSIS: I understand that weed laws are archaic.  I really do.  But, c’mon Dawg.  Three times?  Really?  That said, Rivers ultimately moved on to Mississippi State.  He started all 13 games at defensive end for the Bulldogs in 2019.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Bobby Bowden says SEC would have been too difficult for FSU to win national title
THE SYNOPSIS: Think this sat well with Florida State fans?  Yeah, me either.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Boise State looking for waiver to help homeless player
THE SYNOPSIS: The NCAA is beyond infuriating sometimes.  Most times, actually.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Three Ohio State assistants see their salaries break the $500k mark
THE SYNOPSIS: Remember when a half-million-dollar salary was newsworthy?  Last year, 166 FBS assistants broke that standard.  Two dozen of those made seven figures.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Michigan prez concedes an “oops!” on RichRod hire
THE SYNOPSIS: Ya think?  Even Rich Rodriguez concedes as much. RichRod was 15-22 overall, 6-18 in Big Ten play three seasons in Ann Arbor.  There was also the first major violations in the football program’s history.  Other than that, Mrs. Lincoln, how’d you enjoy the play?

2011

THE HEADLINE: Tate Forcier not transferring to Miami after all
THE SYNOPSIS: What’s up with quarterbacks with the first name Tate?

2010

THE HEADLINE: ND’s Brian Kelly on expansion: ‘Nothing better than being an independent’
THE SYNOPSIS: A decade later, Notre Dame embraces its independence.  Still.

Georgia Tech QB Lucas Johnson officially moves on to San Diego State

San Diego State football
By John TaylorMay 13, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
The quarterback room in the San Diego State football building has officially gotten a little bigger.

In early January, Lucas Johnson took the first step in leaving Georgia Tech by entering the NCAA transfer database.  Two months later, Johnson committed to the San Diego State football team.  Tuesday, the Mountain West Conference school confirmed the quarterback’s addition to the roster.

Prior to the public announcement, Johnson had signed a grant-in-aid with the university.

Johnson comes into the San Diego State football program as a graduate transfer.  Not only that, but he’s armed with another year of eligibility he can use in 2021 as well.

The California product was a three-star 2016 signee.  He was rated as the No. 33 dual-threat quarterback in the country that cycle.

During his time with the Yellow Jackets, Johnson started two of the 14 games in which he played.  In the run-heavy Tech offense, Johnson completed 21-of-37 passes for 187 yards, one touchdown and one interception.  He also totaled 44 yards on 23 carries.

Johnson took a redshirt as a true freshman, then missed all of 2018 as a result of a foot injury.  That allowed him to qualify for a sixth season of eligibility.

Johnson will be headed to a successful San Diego State football in transition.

In early JanuaryRocky Long stepped down as SDSU’s head coach. Brady Hoke, the defensive line coach for the Aztecs in 2019, was immediately named as Long’s replacement.  This will serve as the Hoke’s second stint as the San Diego State head coach.

During his first go-round at the Mountain West Conference school, Hoke posted a 13-12 record before leaving for the Michigan job.

San Diego State has won at least 10 games in four of the past five seasons, including 10 in 2019.  Prior to that stretch, the Aztecs won double-digit games in a season just four times total in the program’s FBS history.

Ex-Coastal Carolina DE Jeffrey Gunter leaves NC State to transfer back to Coastal Carolina

Coastal Carolina football
By John TaylorMay 13, 2020, 12:56 PM EDT
Coastal Carolina is the latest to show that, even as a college football player, you can indeed go home.  Again.

In January of 2019, Jeffrey Gunter opted to transfer from the Coastal Carolina football program. Three weeks later, he tweeted he was transferring to Syracuse… before deleting the tweet. Two days after that, however, Syracuse confirmed the defensive end’s addition to the roster. Feb. 26 of last year, though, Gunter reneged on that commitment, tweeting he would no longer be transferring to Syracuse and would instead move on to NC State.  In January of this year, Gunter entered the NCAA transfer database yet again.

Tuesday, the defensive end announced he had found his next collegiate destination.  Back with the Coastal Carolina football team.

“First and foremost I want to thank God for all my blessings to play the game I love at the college level,” Gunter wrote on Twitter. “I’m so thankful for all my coaches who got me here and my family for sticking with me through this entire process.

“With that being said, I’m blessed to announce I will be returning to Coastal Carolina to go to war with my brothers that I started my journey with.  Ready to join the Black Swarm and continue my college career.”

Gunter will not be leaving NC State as a graduate transfer.  Thus, as he stated in his tweet, he will be seeking a waiver that would allow him to play immediately in 2020.  What the basis is for the waiver isn’t known.

During his one season with the Wolfpack, Gunter was the Co-Defensive Scout Team Player of the Year. He had to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.

After totaling 14 tackles for loss and five sacks in 2018 with the Chanticleers, Gunter, a two-star 2017 signee, was named first-team All-Sun Belt Conference.

Coastal Carolina’s head coach when Gunter left was Joe Maglio.  Maglio, however, stepped down in January of 2019.  The program stayed in-house for Moglia’s replacement, elevating offensive coordinator Jamey Chadwell.