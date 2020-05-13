USF has taken a lot from the football transfer since Jeff Scott took over as head coach. Now, the Bulls giveth.
Kirk Rygol on Twitter Tuesday announced that he has decided to enter the NCAA transfer database. This would serve as the first step in leaving the USF football program. And, according to the quarterback, it’s a step taken due to financial concerns.
“Due to financial reasons, I will not be able to return to USF this coming football season,” Rygol wrote. “First of all, I wanna say that I did not want to leave. However, I am looking forward to what the future holds! Secondly, I am thankful for the opportunity USF gave me and the relationships I have built over this past year.”
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Rygol is will be a redshirt junior in 2020. He began his collegiate career at Div. II North Greenville. He then moved on to a junior college before transferring into the USF football program following the 2018 season.
During his lone season with the Bulls, Rygol completed 50-percent of his 24 passes for 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He also ran for 29 yards on nine carries. The South Carolina produced those stats in five appearances.