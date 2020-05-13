USF football
Citing financial reasons, USF QB Kirk Rygol enters transfer portal

By John TaylorMay 13, 2020, 9:36 PM EDT
USF has taken a lot from the football transfer since Jeff Scott took over as head coach.  Now, the Bulls giveth.

Kirk Rygol on Twitter Tuesday announced that he has decided to enter the NCAA transfer database.  This would serve as the first step in leaving the USF football program.  And, according to the quarterback, it’s a step taken due to financial concerns.

“Due to financial reasons, I will not be able to return to USF this coming football season,” Rygol wrote. “First of all, I wanna say that I did not want to leave. However, I am looking forward to what the future holds!  Secondly, I am thankful for the opportunity USF gave me and the relationships I have built over this past year.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Rygol is will be a redshirt junior in 2020.  He began his collegiate career at Div. II North Greenville.  He then moved on to a junior college before transferring into the USF football program following the 2018 season.

During his lone season with the Bulls, Rygol completed 50-percent of his 24 passes for 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns.  He also ran for 29 yards on nine carries.  The South Carolina produced those stats in five appearances.

UCF player arrested last week enters portal, says his intent isn’t to transfer

UCF football
By John TaylorMay 13, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
I’d chalk this up to a UCF football player engaging in damage control.  But that’s just me.  Or not.

Earlier this month, UCF football player Raymond Cutts was arrested on a pair of charges.  One was a misdemeanor for carrying a concealed firearm.  The other is third-degree theft of a firearm, a felony.

In response to the off-field incident, the UCF football program released the following statement.  Such as it is:

UCF Athletics officials are aware of the matter involving Raymond Cutts and have no further comment as we learn additional details about the situation.

On his personal Twitter account Tuesday, Cutts announced that he has entered the NCAA transfer database.  But it’s not his intention to transfer from the Knights.

“Due to the situation that took place a week ago, I will be entering the transfer portal,” the defensive lineman wrote. “It’s not my intent to leave the University of Central Florida, but I always have to make sure I have a plan B option. Forever a Knight at heart.”

Cutts was a three-star member of the Knights’ 2019 recruiting class.  The Orlando native was the No. 55 weakside defensive end in the country.  He didn’t see the field at all as a true freshman and took a redshirt.

NCAA extends recruiting dead period through June 30, will review that timeline on May 27

NCAA
By John TaylorMay 13, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT
Not surprisingly, the NCAA has reset its recruiting trail policies.

As the coronavirus pandemic effectively shuttered the sports world, the NCAA announced in mid-March that it was putting a halt to all in-person recruiting until at least April 15.  Last month, that dead period was extended through May 31.  Earlier this month, the NCAA stated it’d revisit that May 31 date on the 13th of this month.

Today is ***checks watch*** May 13.  In that vein, the NCAA confirmed that it has extended the recruiting dead period through June 30.  The Association did, though, state that it will review that date May 27.  At that time, they could extend the in-person ban out even further.

“The dead period began in March to protect the health, safety and well-being of prospective student-athletes and their families, as well as coaches,” the organization earlier this month. “NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline addressed the group and discussed the resocialization of sports guidelines released last week to help guide their decision-making.”

The guidelines mentioned above included the NCAA’s nine core principles for the eventual return of college sports.

The NCAA also issued additional guidelines related to recruiting:

The committee also granted waivers of recruiting rules effective May 11 to make them more flexible during the dead period the group imposed, which currently lasts through May 31. For example, any school staff member may participate on recruiting calls between a countable coach and a recruit. In normal circumstances, only coaches, and a few others in limited situations, may communicate with uncommitted prospective student-athletes via telephone or video calls.

The committee also lifted the restriction on the number of uncommitted prospective student-athletes (and their family members) who may participate in a recruiting call with a countable coach.

Additionally, current student-athletes may now participate in recruiting calls with coaches, as long as that time counts against the eight hours of countable athletics related activity that the committee permitted in all sports earlier this spring.

Finally, committed prospective student-athletes may participate in virtual team activities after completion of all academic requirements for high school graduation or transfer to a Division I school. Uncommitted prospects could on one occasion observe such activities but not participate.

WATCH: Brian Kelly optimistic college football season will be played

Notre Dame Brian Kelly
By John TaylorMay 13, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT
After a bit of unsettling developments over the past couple of days, Notre Dame sideline boss Brian Kelly is here to offer some hope. Such as it is.

Earlier Wednesday, Notre Dame head football coach Brian Kelly made an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show.  Suffice to say, Kelly was asked about whether the upcoming college football season will be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.  The coach’s response?  He’s optimistic a 2020 campaign will take place.  Just how it’s structured, though, remains to be seen.

“Well, I think we’re gonna play,” Kelly stated. “I don’t have definitive, 100%, but, obviously, things are trending that way, we’re moving in that direction, we want to play in the fall.  Look, at the end of the day, those decisions are going to be made by our president and board of trustees, not the football coach at Notre Dame. So let’s get that straight.

“But, we’re moving in that direction.  We’re preparing for those eventualities.  I think from that perspective I can say that we are prepared and we know that there’s going to be challenges.  There’s probably going to be some setbacks as well.  As long as we’re all aware of what those are and how to deal with them, I think we’re ready to play football in the fall.

Notre Dame is scheduled to open the 2020 college football season Aug. 29 against Navy.  In Ireland.  Back in January, Kelly confirmed that talks were already underway regarding the possibility of the game being moved from Dublin to the United States.  Tat’s seemingly a matter of when it’s officially announced, not if.

Regardless of when the season actually kicks off, it will look much different inside stadiums across the country.  Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, no fan of fan-less games, acknowledged that the Fighting Irish’s football home won’t be at capacity for the foreseeable future.

We haven’t gotten to the question of how big that audience is. We won’t be at capacity; we’ll be at something less than that. We’ll be very careful about maintaining social distance, how the facility works, how you enter it, how you exit it – all things to be determined, but we’re working hard on them. …

“My view throughout has been if we think it’s safe for students to be on the field playing football, it should be safe for the students to be in the stands watching football. So we’ll build off that base of the other students. Faculty and staff will be a priority for us, to give them an opportunity, and then our fans.”

Swarbrick has also previously stated it’s possible Notre Dame football players will return to campus before the rest of the students.  Provided in-person teaching is approved, of course.

Kentucky transfer Cavon Butler tweets he’s landing at Toledo

Toledo football
By John TaylorMay 13, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT
The Toledo football program is bringing a local boy home.

Earlier this month, Cavon Butler announced on Twitter that he was set to transfer from Kentucky.  The defensive lineman was one of five Wildcats to pop a squat* in the portal in less than a week.

On the same Twitter machine Tuesday, Butler confirmed that he will be transferring into the Toledo football program.

Barring an unexpected development, Butler will have to sit out the 2020 season.  He would then have three years of eligibility starting in 2021 to use.

Coming out of Toledo Whitmer High School, Butler was a three-star 2019 signee.  The 247Sports.com composite had the defensive tackle rated as the No. 37 player in the state of Ohio regardless of position.

Butler appeared in one game as a true freshman.  In that appearance, against FCS UT Martin, Butler was credited with one tackle. Because he appeared in fewer than four games, he was able to take a redshirt.

Butler is the third transfer Toledo has added since the calendar flipped from 2019 to 2020.  In late January, Notre Dame linebacker Jonathan Jones moved to UT.  Three months later, Cincinnati defensive back Noah Hamlin did the same.

Toledo is coming off a 6-6 2019 football campaign.  That marked the worst record for the Rockets since going 5-7 in 2009.  Ut has won 13 games the past two seasons.  That’s the fewest for the MAC school since eight wins in 2007-08.

(*Readers, get over yourselves when it comes to this term.  It just makes me want to use it more.  Like now.)