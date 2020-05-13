Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

FCS Day continues here at CFT, with Virginia the latest to dip into the lower level of the sport for a football roster addition.

Right below this, we noted that Pitt confirmed the expected addition of Hampton offensive lineman Keldrick Wilson. In a release Tuesday, Virginia football announced that Ra’Shaun Henry has been added by head coach Bronco Mendenhall. The wide receiver signed a grant-in-aid with the university and will enroll at UVA this summer.

As a graduate transfer and as he comes from FCS St. Francis (Pa.), Wilson will be eligible to play for the Cavaliers immediately in 2020. This will be the 6-3, 195-pound receiver’s lone year of remaining eligibility.

With the Red Flash*, Henry started 14 of the 32 games in which he played. His best season at the school was his last. In 2019, Henry totaled 1,118 yards and nine touchdowns on 90 receptions. He earned first-team All-Northeastern Conference honors following that campaign.

All told, Henry leaves SFU with 109 career receptions, 1,359 career receiving yards and 10 receiving touchdowns.

Henry is at least the third transfer Virginia has added in less than a month. In mid-April, running back Ronnie Walker Jr. transferred in from Indiana. Two weeks later, Mississippi State quarterback Keytaon Thompson joined the Hoos.

Virginia went 9-5 this past football season, the program’s most wins since hitting that same number in 2007. The Cavaliers also played in their first-ever ACC championship game and New Year’s Six Bowl.

Earlier this month, Virginia joined the growing list of football programs specifically and athletic departments in general to make coronavirus pandemic-related financial cuts.

(*Once again, nobody does nicknames better than the lower level of the sport. Nobody.)