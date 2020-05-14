Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

On the same day Cincinnati added the baseball-playing son of a future Hall of Fame coach, the AAC program lost a football player to the portal.

Trent Cloud took to Twitter Wednesday to announce he has decided to transfer from the Cincinnati football team. The wide receiver also confirmed that his name is in the NCAA transfer database.

“To start things off I want to thank all the coaches, trainer, staff and the fans for an amazing 3 years @ the University of Cincinnati,” Cloud wrote. “I appreciate everything you done for me! Most of all I’m going to miss my brothers that I created unbreakable bonds with & spent the last 3 years of my life with.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Cloud was a three-star member of the Cincinnati Class of 2017. The Cleveland, Ohio, native was the No. 52 player regardless of position in the Buckeye State. He took a redshirt as a true freshman season.

The past two seasons, Cloud played in a combined 22 games. He’ll apparently finish his time with the Bearcats with 83 yards and a touchdown on 12 receptions. Seven of the receptions, 34 of the yards and the lone score came in 2019.

It’s believed that Cloud will be leaving the Bearcats as a graduate transfer. He’ll also leave armed with two years of eligibility remaining.